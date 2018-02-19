Blac Chyna Calls in Cops After Sex Tape Leaks

After a Blac Chyna sex tape leaked online, the 29-year-old is asking police to track down the unknown person who posted it.

TMZ reports that in the video, Chyna is recognizable with an unidentifiable man whose face is never shown. The nearly 90-second long clip was reportedly first posted early Monday morning by an anonymous Twitter account and appears to have been shot by the man in the video.

Chyna’s attorney, Walter Mosley, told TMZ that he cannot comment on the video, but did say that “it’s a criminal matter” and that he and Chyna are contacting police to investigate.

Attorney Lisa Bloom tweeted that it was another case of “revenge porn.”

Revenge porn — posting explicit images without the consent of everyone in those images — is a crime, a civil wrong, and a form of domestic abuse.

It’s also a way to try to slut shame women for being sexual.

Girls have killed themselves over revenge porn.

It’s not a joke. — Lisa Bloom (@LisaBloom) February 19, 2018

Last year, Chyna found herself in the midst of another “revenge porn” scandal when ex-fiance Rob Kardashian posted nude photos of her on Instagram.

TMZ reports that the man in the video is not Kardashian.

Meanwhile, Chyna is still embroiled in legal drama with Kardashian and many of his family members after she claimed they purposefully sabotaged her contract with the E! network in hopes to kill her reality show, Rob & Chyna. Earlier this month, Chyna named Rob Kardashian, Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Kylie Jenner and Kris Jenner in her official court documents that claim she was filming her show’s second season when the family “intentionally interfered” with her contact.

Reportedly, the instances include Chyna and Rob Kardashian’s daughter Dream Kardashian getting “her ears pierced for the first time” and Chyna doing a paid appearance at “1 OAK Nightclub on or around January 9, 2017” in Las Vegas.

The documents state that after Chyna and Rob split, the Kardashians and Jenners named in her suit were reportedly “displeased that [Chyna] had broken up with their brother and son Defendant Rob Kardashian” and allegedly “decided to kill Season Two of Rob & Chyna, in retaliation and used unlawful means to accomplish their goal of killing it.”

Additionally, Chyna dropped Kourtney Kardashian from her suit. Her name is glaringly missing from the court documents and instead the term DOES 1-100, a catch-all placeholder for John and Jane Does where Chyna’s team can name any defendant — meaning Chyna specifically chose to remove Kourtney’s name and replace her with the placeholder.

Rob Kardashian and Chyna share 1-year-old daughter Dream, who they currently co-parent based off a recently reached custody agreement.