Blac Chyna Speaks out on Child Support Tension With Rob Kardashian, Tyga

Blac Chyna is speaking out after her mother, Tokyo Toni, sided with her ex Rob Kardashian in their bitter custody battle for their daughter, Dream.

Taking to Instagram earlier this week, the Lashed by Chyna founder spoke out against her exes Rob Kardashian and Tyga, whom she respectively shares 2-year-old daughter Dream and 6-year-old son King Cairo with, amid her ongoing custody dispute with Kardashian.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The Instagram Live video was quickly deleted, but celebrity gossip account gossipinthecity quickly posted a recording of it.

View this post on Instagram @blacchyna clears up a lot … A post shared by GOSSIPINTHECITY (@gossipinthecity) on Feb 11, 2019 at 1:05pm PST

“Ya know what’s so wild to me is that I never asked Tyga for child support, Rob for child support or whatever and then we just went to court, or whatnot, and I tried to squash it, which I did,” Chyna said in the since-deleted Instagram Live video. “But none of that comes out. It’s only negative s– with Chyna, Angela White,” she added, referencing his real name.

“We went to court mediation and s– and I squashed it ’cause I never wanted no money from Rob, ’cause it was never about that, period,” she continued. “I have kids by two guys that f–king tricked me, whatever, and they don’t give me s–t, no child support and I’m sick of that s–.”

Chyna went on to claim that she is “living her best f–ing life” before alleging that neither Tyga nor Kardashian assisted her in her rise to fame.

“Rob didn’t help me, Tyga ain’t help me, Toni ain’t help me, but like try to like, smack me down, period, and I’m just letting y’all know this, all this s–, I built BY MYSELF,” she said.

Chyna’s clapback came just days after her mother claimed that she doesn’t think anything is wrong with “children going with their dad ’til their mothers get, you know, better.” Chyna responded to those remarks by stating through sources that she doesn’t believe her mother can accurately comment on the situation due to years of not talking to one another.

Chyna and Kardashian began dating in January 2016 and got engaged just months later, eventually calling it quits in April of 2017. Their split led to a heated child support battle, in which Kardashian petitioned to have his child support payments lowered. The action led Chyna to speak out against both Kardashian and Tyga, whom she dated for more than two years before their August 2014 split.

“So my children aren’t Supposed to live the same lifestyles as their fathers ETC ETC ha ? As a single Mother, I provide for them and give them the luxury lifestyle they deserve … WOW!!!” she wrote.

The bitter support and custody agreement only became more tense after Chyna jetted off to Hawaii earlier this month with Kid Buu during the same weekend she was supposed to have Dream.