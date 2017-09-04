Blac Chyna Shines in Sparkling Boots and Red Silk Gown

Blac Chyna recently took to Instagram to share some selfie videos of herself rocking a pair of sparkling boots and gorgeous silk gown while out for a night at a club.

In the videos, Chyna can be seen sitting in what is presumably the VIP section of a nightclub, and she is rocking those sliver, bedazzled thigh-high boots.

She’s also donning a silky, red gown that is more than flattering to her curves.

Additionally, Chyna is sporting a bright, shiny watch that seems to match those silver boots that are so eye-catching.

Recently, in an interview, Chyna opened up about her feud with ex Rob Kardashian and says that she is “taking a classier route.”

Opening up about her dating future, Chyna said, “I would like somebody confident, who takes care of his business, is strong, healthy. Somebody that loves their family and treats their friends right — and treats me right.”

Chyna also spoke out about Kardashian’s social media assault against her.

“I was devastated, of course. The moral of the story is that he doesn’t respect me, so if you can’t respect me, you have to respect the law,” Chyna said.

Chyna has received a temporary restraining order against Kardashian, which prohibits him from coming within 100 yards of her, and from posting photos of their daughter, Dream, or her son, King Cairo.

In July, Kardashian had his Instagram account shut down after he posted screenshots of texts with Chyna, which included nude photos of her.