Blac Chyna Reveals Her Relationship Status

Despite rumors that she circled the block with her ex, Blac Chyna, now known as Angela White, says she’s single. She made the declaration in an Instagram post, captioning a picture, “Guess who’s ending the year single.”

The former video model has gone through a major transformation since becoming a Christian and living a sober life. Earlier this year, she announced that she ended her engagement to Derrick Milano.

White announced the news in an Instagram post. The former couple got engaged in 2024, sharing at the time that they didn’t feel a prenup was necessary for their union, The Jasmine Brand reports.

“After much prayer and reflection, Derrick and I have decided to call off the engagement. We love each other deeply and are good friends, but we believe God’s guidance has shown us that this is the right path for both of us, as we each continue our journeys. May we find peace and fulfillment in His divine will trusting that His plan is greater than our own,” White wrote.

Per E! News, the split comes less than a year after Milano proposed on stage during Howard University’s homecoming celebration—also known as Yardfest—in front of a crowd of students. “Angela, will you marry me?” the 31-year-old asked, with White responding with an emotional “yes.”

Shortly after their relationship ended, she was candid about potentially reconciling with her ex, Rob Kardashian. The two share a daughter, Dream, and went through a contentious split and lawsuit against the reality TV dynasty when she accused Rob’s sisters and momager, Kris Jenner, of sabotaging her and Rob’s show with E!. She sued the famous family for $100 million and lost.

They initially sparked speculation they had rekindled their romance after she cryptically wrote in an Instagram post, “This love is forever @robkardashianofficial.” Rob added to the chatter when she liked the post this Fall. However, Oct. 14 a source told E! News at the time that they were not together. At least they’re more friendly.