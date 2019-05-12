Blac Chyna Reportedly Threatens Stylist With Knife While With Son

Blac Chyna is once again making headlines for reckless behavior in front of her children.

The former reality television personality allegedly threatened her hairstylist with a knife during a heated confrontation, which apparently happened in front of her 6-year-old son King on Saturday.

According to TMZ, the incident occurred early on Saturday at the Lashed Bar owner’s San Fernando Valley home after the hairdresser asked Chyna for money she supposedly owed her.

The stylist later filed a police report claiming that Chyna, whose real name is Angela White, threatened her with a knife. Sources later denied the claims that Chyna used a knife to threaten the hairdresser, but added she threw soda cans at Chyna’s car as she left the property.

“A police report has been filed against Angela White for the charge of assault with a deadly weapon,” a Los Angeles Police Department public information officer told Us Weekly.

The outlet also stated that King, who Chyna shares with ex-fiancé Tyga, was present during the fight and the L.A. County Department of Children and Family Services could do a welfare check.

Chyna also shares 2-year-old daughter Dream with Rob Kardashian. After they separated in December 2016, the pair fought over custody of the toddler, with Kardashian filing a request to lower his $20,000-a-month child support payments to Chyna.

Kardashian revealed back in March that Chyna had decided to drop the case after months of turmoil.

“Angela the mother of my child whom I have a wonderful relationship with decided to drop the child support case because she felt it was in the best interest of our daughter,” Kardashian tweeted at the time.

“Reports of her wanting to have drinks was totally false and her being late was in reference to a prior meeting concerning our daughter,” he added. “Please stop creating all these falsehoods concerning Angela and I.”

At the time, sources said the pair agreed Rob would no longer have to pay Chyna and would split custody “50/50.”

Back in January, Chyna was caught in controversy after police responded to her house after he got into a heated argument with her makeup artist. Police were also called to a Hawaii hotel later that month after she allegedly got into a fight with her then-boyfriend Kid Buu.

No one was arrested in either of the incidents, and Chyna or Kid But ever commented publicly on the incident, which took place at the Ritz-Carlton hotel in Waikiki.