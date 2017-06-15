Blac Chyna Stuns In Red Minidress And Fiery Hair

Blac Chyna is lighting up Instagram with a trio of fiery hot photos that show her donning a revealing red dress along with a chic wig. The Rob & Chyna star took to social media on Thursday to unleash the sexy snaps.

Ferrari Red ❤ Dress | @88finbyblacchyna A post shared by Blac Chyna (@blacchyna) on Jun 15, 2017 at 10:24am PDT

She shared the photos with the caption: “Ferrari Red Dress | @88finbyblacchyna.”

The first pic shows the 29-year-old model sporting a vibrant red mini-dress that perfectly showcases her curvy figure. While seated on a bench in an outdoor patio area, Chyna stared off into the distance with her tatted legs on full display. The getup featured a plunging neckline that highlighted her ample assets and was cut high on her thighs. She completed her look with a matching red wig, red stilettos, and blinged out jewelry.

In the second pic that the mother of two posted on Instagram, she was wearing the same daring dress. However, she switched up locations for the photo shoot and headed into the kitchen where she grabbed a spicy snack. To pair with her red hot ensemble, Chyna snacked on a bag of “Flamin’ Hot Cheetos.” Of the three photos that Rob Kardashian’s former girlfriend posted on Thursday, the picture of Blac Chyna with the Cheetos was the most liked post in six hours after sharing on Instagram.

The former exotic dancer posted the pic with the caption: “Hot Cheetos is what I snack on!”

Hot Cheetos is what I snack on! 🔥Dress | @88finbyblacchyna A post shared by Blac Chyna (@blacchyna) on Jun 15, 2017 at 9:38am PDT

In the third of three shots, Blac Chyna stayed true to the all-red theme as she held a bouquet of red and white roses. The closeup pic offered a better glimpse at her diamond-encrusted watch as well as her long lashes.

Chyna shared the pic with a shout out to Lashed Cosmetics in the caption.