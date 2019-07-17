Blac Chyna Proves She’s a ‘Cool Mom’ in Rare Photos of Kids, Cairo and Dream

Blac Chyna took to Instagram to share a sweet photo of both of her kids, King Cairo, 6, whom she shares with ex Tyga; and Dream, 2, whom she shares with Rob Kardashian.

The adorable siblings sported matching Adidas sweatsuits and shoes on a trampoline. In the next two posts, their mom joined in on the fun.

Videos by PopCulture.com

View this post on Instagram Positivity always wins…Always! A post shared by Blac Chyna (@blacchyna) on Jul 16, 2019 at 9:12pm PDT

The reality TV star made sure rock an outfit that matched theirs as well! In another post, she made sure to let her fans know she’s most definitely not the boring mom.

The Washington D.C. native has been going back and forth recently with Kardashian over whether their daughter is allowed to appear on her new reality series The Real Blac Chyna.

After Kardashian’s lawyer, Marty Singer, sent a letter to The Zeus Network ensuring that Dream remain out of the spotlight, Chyna took to social media to let her fans know how she felt about that.

“As Executive Producer of my show, It is very unfortunate that Rob could not simply have an adult conversation with me ‘the mother of his child’ … First and foremost, I would never allow her 2-year-old daughter to be subjected to ‘long hours’ on the set.”

She continued with, “I would point out the hypocrisy of his family’s insistence that Dream appear on Keeping Up With the Kardashians in the family’s desperate attempts to boost the dismal ratings for their stale and contrived show, without my approval, including an entire scene being Dream’s birthday party, again without my consent.”

Just a few weeks before, Kardashian and Chyna appeared to be on good terms when she noted that “having a good relationship” is a must in order to co-parent successfully.

Chyna and Kim Kardashian use to be friends when the mom of two was dating Tyga from 2011 to 2014. Shortly after their breakup, Kylie and Tyga became a pair and stirred up controversy, but then Chyna started dating her brother and then became engaged to Kardashian in 2016.