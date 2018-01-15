Blac Chyna Reveals Her ‘Mood’ for 2018 With Help From Dream

Blac Chyna has big plans for 2018, and has her daughter Dream Kardashian to help her manifest those very goals.

The model and reality show star posted a photo of 1-year-old Dream in her stroller on Sunday wearing a big pair of blue sunglasses and a smile.

Mood All 2018 A post shared by Blac Chyna (@blacchyna) on Jan 14, 2018 at 2:00pm PST

Chyna and her ex Rob Kardashian broke up back in December 2016, but the split has been anything but friendly. Kardashian opted to post sexually explicit photos of Chyna to the internet last July, prompting her to get a restraining order.

The feud has even managed to force the Kardashian sisters to pick sides.

“The negative is just that, like, with Rob having sisters, he should just know better,” Kim Kardashian said on a recent episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians. “He should have just, like, controlled himself.”

Khloe Kardashian, on the other hand, sides with Rob.

“It just sucks,” she said on the same episode. “He’s made out to [be] this bad guy when [Chyna] is taunting him. Love makes you do f—ed-up things. Do you think anyone’s proud of that? No. You don’t f— with someone’s heart and emotions.”

Along with the posted photos, Chyna also accused Rob of physically assaulting her during a fight last April. Rob denies those allegations.

Dream Kardashian hasn’t just been popping up in her mother’s Instagram. Rob recently posted a photo with her, calling her his “angel.”

Fans can expect to see both Chyna and Dream appear in a rumored reality show that is expected to hit television later this year. Chyna is also reportedly hard at work putting out an album.

“Nothing is being filmed yet, though, and a network hasn’t been locked in,” an insider told Us Weekly back in December. “But there’s a lot of interest in doing her show.”