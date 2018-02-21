Blac Chyna’s Ex-Boyfriend Mechie Denies Leaking Sex Tape

Blac Chyna’s ex-boyfriend, Mechie, confirmed that he is the other person in the star’s recently leaked sex tape, but he says that he didn’t release it himself.

Mechie, whose real name is Demetrius Harris, is a rapper from Washington D.C. He is 24 years old, making him five years younger than Chyna, who he dated briefly last summer. He confirmed through his representatives that he is the man in the explicit video of Chyna, which began circulating the Internet on Monday morning.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Mechie claims that he recorded the video using Chyna’s phone, and he never had a copy of it himself. He insists that he didn’t release it online, and is furious at whoever did, according to TMZ.

According to Chyna’s representatives, the reality star is shaken at yet another leak of her private, intimate life.

“It’s tough, she’s upset,” her rep Walter Mosley told PEOPLE. “This is some sick man, I’m sure, who thought this would be funny or cool. It’s going to take a while to get to the bottom of it. She’s trying to be in good spirits. She’s focused on running the business. But we’re tired of it.”

“There’s not enough information right now to even know what happened,” he went on. “An anonymous source posted a tape — could be from an ex-boyfriend, or stolen, someone texting it to someone else. It’s upsetting and troubling.”

“This is a job for the police,” he continued. “Years ago, this would have been a big deal. But now it’s not really something new, especially since her ex [Rob Kardashian] just posted something similar a few months ago. But it’s still unfortunate.”

Chyna’s lawyer, Lisa Bloom, had some slightly harsher language for the person who leaked the video.

“Revenge porn — posting explicit images without the consent of everyone in those images — is a crime, a civil wrong, and a form of domestic abuse,” she tweeted on Monday. “It’s also a way to try to slut shame women for being sexual. Girls have killed themselves over revenge porn. It’s not a joke.”

“Whether a woman knows she’s being recorded is not the issue,” she continued. “Whether she consented to posting is. Our bodies, our choice, each and every time.”

Chyna is still pursuing her lawsuit against the Kardashian family, which stems partially from Rob Kardashian‘s leak of her explicit photos last year. She’s also going after them for allegedly sabotaging her brand and her own reality show.