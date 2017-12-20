Blac Chyna Gleams for the Holidays in Green Dress Photos on Instagram

I had to respectfully decline the request. A post shared by Blac Chyna (@blacchyna) on Dec 19, 2017 at 1:02pm PST

Everyone celebrates the holidays in their own way, and reality TV personality Blac Chyna is celebrating by sharing photos to Instagram that show her gleaming in a beautiful festive green dress.

The first photo is a selfie that shows Chyna form the chest up, and is captioned, “I had to respectfully decline the request.”

Photo number two is a full-body shot showing off the entire ensemble, complete with strapped heals and gold purse. This photo is captioned, “Yes Zaddy.”

Chyna recently posted an advertisement video on her Instagram for a new waistline product, and for some unknown reason she turned off her comments for it.

In a caption on the video, Chyna explained that the product being featured is the High Waist Sauna Leggings Plus, which is a waist trimmer belt made by Instacurve. She called the product, “the real deal,” and also said that the belt is very “comfy” and that she loves it.

For some unexplained reason, though, the mother-of-two turned off the comments on the post, so her followers aren’t able to ask questions or give feedback. However, the Instacurve Instagram page also shared the video and they do appear to have the comments turned on for the post.