Exclusive: Blac Chyna Files Lawsuit Against Seven Kardashians

The continuing domestic litigation saga between Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian has escalated — and become more litigious — as a recent filing by The Bloom Firm is now naming seven Kardashian family members as defendants in the Superior Court of The State of California.

Filed on behalf of Angela White, the given name of Blac Chyna, in court documents exclusively obtained by PopCulture.com is listing her complaints of assault; battery; distribution of private materials (Civil Code 1708.85); domestic violence (Civil Code 1708.6); harassment; intrusion into private affairs; false light; disclosure of private facts; defamation (libel); interference with contractual relations, and interference in prospective economic relations.

Robert Kardashian was named alongside Kris Jenner; Kim Kardashian West; Khloe Kardashian; Kourtney Kardashian; Kendall Jenner, and Kylie Jenner in the 59-page dossier.

Blac Chyna is being represented by Lisa Bloom, a high-profile Hollywood attorney, in this case. Bloom has famously represented model and actress Janice Dickinson in her defamation case against comedian Bill Cosby, as well as actress Mischa Barton in her revenge porn case.

Bloom also represented three women accusing then-Fox News anchor Bill O’Reilly of sexual harassment, which led to the dismissal of O’Reilly from the network.

The introduction paragraphs outline the case that “Rob Kardashian is an abuser intent on destroying Angela White” and that after the relationship ended, “the Kardashian-Jenner family became media predators, slut-shaming her on social media and killing her hit television show, which had already begun filming a second session.”

