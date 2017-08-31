Is Blac Chyna’s Ex About To Chime In On Her Cheating Scandal?

Earlier today, Rob Kardashian shocked the world when he went on a tirade against Blac Chyna and unleashed nude photos of her. Now, it seems like one of Chyna's exes may be about to chime in.

Pilot Jones is an aspiring R&B singer, but he also just happens to be an old flame of Blac Chyna.

Sources close to TMZ have revealed that Jones has been shooting a reality show called A-List: Miami and that production has been filming for a while now.

Reportedly, Jones goes into specific detail about his relationship with Chyna and has even been attempting to get Chyna and Rob to come on and talk about their relationship.

Last year, Jones was caught up in a whirlwind controversy when he and Chyna dated briefly while she and Rob were on the outs.

At the time, it was reported that Rob sent Jones some very vulgar and even racist text messages.

Some of the alleged texts said things like, "And u f****t a** b*tch this is ROB and u did the most DISRESPECTFUL sh*t ever..., " and , "U f*cked with the wrong Woman and the wrong dude."

Fast forward to today, Rob had his Instagram account shut down after he posted screenshots of texts with Chyna which included nude photos of her.

He also accused her of cheating on him and posted a video of her kissing another man.

In one of the posts he wrote, "Whoa that's crazy u let me c*m inside u and then another man do the same in the same bed and the same robe and everything in the house where I pay 16k rent. Sheesh. And so u know she had her butt reduced but I know it still looks wild."

After Instagram shut him down, Rob moved his rant over to Twitter, where, as of now, the last thing he's written is, "I truly thought Chyna wanted to be a family and that's why I was so loyal to her but I learned my lesson and everyone else was right."