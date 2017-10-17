Blac Chyna Reveals 11-Month-Old Dream Got Her Ears Pierced

On Monday, Blac Chyna‘s son, King Cairo, celebrated a birthday, but daughter Dream Kardashian got her own bling for the occasion.

Chyna shared a video on Snapchat of the 11-month-old girl she shares with Rob Kardashian sporting tiny heart-shaped diamond studs in her ears.

“Dreamy got her ears pierced,” Chyna wrote over the video clip.

The mom and her two kids took a trip to the mall to celebrate King Cairo’s fifth birthday, whom Chyna shares with ex-partner, Tyga. The trio got Dream’s ears pierced at a shop, visited Wetzel’s Pretzels for treats and went to Toys-R-Us to pick out King Cairo’s gifts, E! News reports.

Though Chyna and Tyga don’t have the most stable relationship, they reunited Saturday to take their son on a birthday trip to Six Flags Magic Mountain in California.

During the trip, Tyga shared a few snaps on Instagram following their theme park visit, complete with the father-son duo riding go-karts together.

“The Bday boy said he stepping in 5 on a new level,” the rapper captioned the moments. “Happy bday to the bornstar.”

After calling it quits with Chyna in 2014, Tyga went on to date Kylie Jenner, though the pair split this spring. Now, Jenner is reportedly pregnant with her first child with current beau, musician Travis Scott.

While Tyga was in the Kardashian-Jenner’s inner circle, Blac Chyna was close by as she began dating Jenner’s half-brother, Kardashian, in January 2016.

The couple got engaged in April 2016 and Chyna gave birth to Dream in November, though they have since called off their engagement and ended the relationship with some public scuffles.