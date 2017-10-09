Blac Chyna Rocks Crop Top and Miniskirt in New Instagram Pics

Blac Chyna is putting her toned figure and tattoos on full display in a handful of her latest Instagram posts. The 29-year-old reality star took to social media to upload several new snaps that show her rocking a shiny crop top with a red miniskirt.

In the first snap, the mother of two was pictured with her hands on her hips as she posed on the sidewalk. The pic exposed her intricate thigh tattoo and gave a glimpse at the ink on her ankle and foot.

The series of images feature Chyna wearing her long pink hair parted down the middle and flowing down her back. To complete her look, the Rob & Chyna star wore purple heels and several different jewelry items.

The third of three photos was a close-up that offered a look at her makeup touch for the evening. She held her hands up to her shoulders and shot a smoldering glance at the camera. Chyna posted the pic with a shout out to her hair stylist and a honeypot emoji.

When Chyna isn’t posting photos on social media, she has been busy dealing with her ongoing legal issues. Most recently, the former exotic dancer officially subpoenaed members of the Kardashian family.

In the lawsuit, Chyna specifically targeted her ex-fiancé Rob Kardashian and his half-sister Kylie Jenner.

Chyna’s latest filing was in response to a lawsuit filed by Kardashian in which he claims she consumed a significant amount of drugs and alcohol on the night of Dec. 14, 2016. She allegedly then tried to choke him with an iPhone charging cable and hitting his head and neck. He also accused her of damaging a television, walls, cell phones, and a door.

Chyna, who is represented by Hollywood heavy-hitter Lisa Bloom, filed a discovery seeking an admission that Kardashian and Jenner did not incur damages to the extent they claimed. Chyna’s legal squad also wants answers on the amount of alcohol, illegal drugs, marijuana and medication Kardashian took on the night of the alleged incident. The subpoena demands contact information for any drug dealers who supplied him drugs in 2016. Learn more here.