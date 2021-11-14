Bindi Irwin and Husband Chandler Powell Send Fans for Loop With Accents in New Video

Bindi Irwin and her husband, Chandler Powell, have worked to continue the legacy of her father, The Crocodile Hunter‘s Steve Irwin, at the Australia Zoo, and Nov. 15 is “Steve Irwin Day” in order to honor the late environmentalist’s legacy. To celebrate, the staff of the Australia Zoo made a video for Instagram about what wearing the khaki uniforms meant to them. While most people pointed toward saving wildlife and carrying on Steve’s legacy, fans got caught up in the way that the Australian accents pronounced “khaki.” Even Powell, who Is American, seems to have picked up the Australian way of saying “khaki,” which sounds like the American way of saying “car key.”

“I love that Chandler says khaki in an Australian accent lol,” wrote one fan. “Love this. But not gonna lie, being an American at least. It was a solid minute before I realized they were saying ‘khaki’ and not ‘car key’ thought y’all were wearing a lapel pin or something,” joked another follower. “Love this!!!! Also, when Australians say ‘khaki,’ it sounds like an American saying ‘car key,’” wrote another.

The video also gave Irwin and Powell the opportunity to show off their adorable daughter, Grace Warrior. The youngest wildlife warrior recently had her first encounter with the ocean as she hit the beach with her mom dad earlier this month, and Irwin proudly captured the adorable moment her youngster was seen splashing in the waves on video.

The Crikey! It’s the Irwins star shared the adorable clip “of Grace Warrior splashing in the ocean for the very first time” to Instagram Sunday. In the minute-long video, the 7-month-old, dressed in a sun hat and floral print swimsuit, can be seen being held up by her mom. Any doubt that Grace wouldn’t be a fan of the waves was quickly dashed as the little one was all smiles and splashing her feet in the water. Earlier in the day, Irwin shared a photo of herself holding little Grace on the beach, sharing that “our little sunshine absolutely loved beach day.”

While little Grace may be just a few months old, her love of the outdoors has been well documented. Shortly after Irwin and her husband brought their bundle of joy home from the hospital following her March 25 birth, the proud new parents began immersing their youngster in nature, even giving Grace an Australia Zoo-themed nursery. Not long after her birth, Grace donned her very first pair of Australia Zoo khakis and had her “first koala encounter.” Grace even accompanied the Irwin family on their annual crocodile research expedition in August.

Speaking with PEOPLE in June, Bindi revealed that she and Powell “can already tell: She’s definitely an Irwin.” The mom of one shared that she and her husband “always find that the more we do with her, the more walks we go on, the more animals we introduce her to, the better she sleeps that night. It’s working out really well.” Irwin added that her daughter has “been a busy girl” and she “loves adventures, and she’s such a happy, inquisitive little person.”