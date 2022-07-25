Bindi Irwin Debuts Hairstyle Changeup on 24th Birthday

Bindi Irwin is ringing in her 24th birthday with a new look! The Crikey! It's the Irwins star, who celebrated her golden birthday on July 24, shared a first look at her chic new bob on Instagram Sunday as she shared photos of a lovely family picnic with husband Chandler Powell and their daughter Grace Warrior alongside her thoughts about the past year.

Bindi posed with a birthday cake in the sweet photos, taken by Robert Irwin and including brief appearances from her little brother and mom Terri Irwin. "The last year has been filled with enormous growth, unpredictable/challenging times and above all, love beyond my wildest dreams," Irwin wrote in the caption. "Without them realizing, my sweet family has given me the greatest gifts this year through their extraordinary actions each and every day."

Irwin continued, "My darling daughter, the gift of finding beauty in all things and running towards happiness (and bubbles, which are the same thing to her) with an open heart. I'm grateful for another trip around the sun and another year to do my best making difference in this world." Also on her list of gratitude were her in-laws, who have kept a strong bond with her family despite living in Florida, as well as Powell's "steadfast support and infinite kindness," during their two years being married.

Powell shared similarly adorable photos from the family shoot, writing in the caption, "Happy birthday to the most incredible person I know. You spend every day of the year thinking about others, I'm so happy that today is about celebrating you. You are the most kind-hearted person, caring mama, loving wife and my best friend. I love you (and so does Grace)."

Terri shared her own tribute on Twitter to her eldest child, sharing a photo of Bindi alongside her late father, Steve Irwin. "24 years ago our lives changed for the better," Terri wrote. "I remember when you were born, Steve cried happy tears, then showed everyone in the hospital his beautiful baby girl. He loved you from the moment he met you, and I know he is so very proud of you. Happy birthday my dear Bindi Sue."

Robert shared his own photo with his big sis as the two Crocodile Hunter alum posed with a croc in the background. "Thanks for being someone I can always count on for advice, support, kindness and a good laugh," he wrote. "Bindi you are an absolute boss! Hard worker, amazing sister and such a wonderful mum to Grace, she is a lucky kid! love you."