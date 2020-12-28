Alec Baldwin Speaks out After Wife Hilaria Is Accused of Faking Her Heritage

Alec Baldwin is coming to his wife's defense after fans and outlets have questioned her heritage. Hilaria Baldwin took to social media over the weekend to address the internet trolls questioning her accent, and her man is now addressing the claims as well. Without mentioning her name, Baldwin mentioned that he's seeing false claims about people he loves the most.

"We live in a world where we're hidden behind the anonymity of social media, and people feel they can say anything," the 62-year-old said. "They want to spray it all over you and spit it all over you, their venom and their hate." While he didn't mention her by name, onlookers assumed he was speaking about his wife. "There are things that have been said lately about people that I love, that I care about deeply, which are just ridiculous." He added that readers and listeners need to "consider their source" when it comes to the information they're reading.

"I would say the majority of what's been said... is false. It's so spectacularly false. And they've said it about people I love, false things. When you love somebody, you want to defend them," he added in a lengthy video.

Hilaria went viral on Twitter for allegedly using a fake accent, but she too took to social media to address the allegations. She caused a stir when fans couldn't hear her accent in one video, which raised eyebrows, however, according to her this is a subject she takes "very seriously" as she addressed her fans according to CNN giving proper background of where exactly her family is from. "I've seen chatter online questioning my identity and culture. This is something I take very seriously and for those who are asking -- I'll reiterate my story, as I've done many times before. I was born in Boston and grew up spending time with my family between Massachusetts and Spain. My parents and sibling live in Spain and I chose to live here, in the USA. We celebrate both cultures in our home -- Alec and I are raising our children bilingual, just as I was raised. This is very important to me. I understood that my story is a little different, but it is mine, and I'm very proud of it."

The couple has had their fair share of ups and downs over the years, more recently with Hilaria's pregnancy complications. The 36-year-old has opened up about her struggles with having a miscarriage, which has opened up doors of comfort for several of her fans and followers who have struggled with the same thing.