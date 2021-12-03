Billie Eilish Switches up Blonde Hair Color for Bold New Look

Billie Eilish is going back to her roots with a brand new look heading into 2022. The “Bad Guy” singer, 19, transformed her platinum blonde locks into a more natural brunette color, which she showed off on Instagram Thursday, writing in the caption simply, “Miss me?” Needless to say, Eilish’s fans and friends were loving the new ‘do.

Claudia Sulewski, who is dating Billie’s brother Finneas, commented, “Insane,” while Olivia Rodrigo simply wrote, “omg.” Another of her followers gushed, “THAT LOOKS SO GOOD IM IN LOVE.” Another person commented, “If Billie goes brown I go brown,” while yet another fan added, “I just died.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

The Grammy winner previously spoke to Vanity Fair in November about her decision to change her signature black hair with neon green tips to something more natural. The pop star admitted that having such an outgoing look made her feel too noticeable in public, while her blonde hair allowed her to have a bit more freedom.

“My attitude used to be like, ‘I can’t go out, I can’t go here, I can’t go there,’” she explained. “I wasn’t able to go to a park or go get coffee, It freaked me out. But in the last year I opened up to it.” Now that she’s less ostentatious with her hair, Eilish said she’s gained a little bit of her normal life back. “If I’m being cautious and not trying to be in everybody’s faces, it’s cool….,” she said. “I didn’t used to be able to do that because my pride was too huge. I was like, ‘I only want to be seen if I look like myself.’ So I would never wear anything normal.”

Style has always been an important part of Eilish’s life, and her new rule is embracing whatever you want to look like. “Literally the thing that I’ve been preaching about since I first started is to wear what you want,” she explained. “Dress how you want. Act how you want. Talk how you want. Be how you want. It’s all I’ve ever said.”

Eilish first went blonde in March, shortly after she and Finneas performed at the 2021 Grammys. It wasn’t easy going so light after years with the dark hair, and the singer worked with hairstylist Lissa Renn over six weeks to complete the transformation.