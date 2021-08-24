Billie Eilish Shows off New Short Hairstyle Inspired by Her Mom

✖

Billie Eilish is showcasing a whole new look. On Monday, the singer took to her Instagram to show off her new hairstyle, which sees her trading in the neon green roots for a short, blonde bob, per Page Six. The 19-year-old noted that she took a page out of her mom's handbook for her latest transformation.

Eilish posted several photos of her new look to her Instagram Story. She captioned the photos, which saw her showing off her new blonde hairdo while posing for the camera, with a single scissors emoji to highlight the major chop. The "bad guy" singer didn't just post photos of herself; she also included a few throwbacks of her mother, Maggie Baird, to show where she got her inspiration.

Eilish and her mother are dead ringers for one another in the photos, as the singer appears to be a spitting image of Baird thanks to her new hairstyle. She wrote alongside one of the snaps, "like my mama." While this is a big change for Eilish, she's all about her new look. According to Page Six, she also shared on her Instagram Story, "I love it." Eilish will get to show off her new locks incredibly soon, as she is set to co-chair the Met Gala in September.

In May, Vogue announced that Eilish would serve as one of the co-chairs for the upcoming Met Gala, which was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Eilish serving as one of the co-chairs is a pretty big deal, as she will be the youngest co-chair in the history of the event. In their announcement about the news, Vogue highlighted Eilish's accomplishments and noted that she was the perfect choice to serve on the event's board. They stated, “Eilish’s willingness to embrace an aesthetic as innovative as her music has pushed emerging brands into the limelight and challenged old rules about how a pop star should dress.”

Eilish is one of four individuals who were tapped to be co-chairs for the upcoming Met Gala. She will serve as a co-chair alongside tennis player Naomi Osaka, actor Timothée Chalamet, and poet Amanda Gorman. Vogue said about this squad, “Each of the Met’s four co-hosts embodies the defining factor of American style: individualism." The publication added that these four have “developed a distinct visual language for their public personas, one that is informed by the legacy of iconic fashion made in the USA.”