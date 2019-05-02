Billboard Awards: Watch Paula Abdul Smack Julianne Hough in Face With Hat During Show

Paula Abdul got so into her performance at the Billboard Music Awards on Wednesday night, she accidentally hit Julianne Hough in the fact with her hat, with the moment coming as Abdul was performing in the aisle surrounded by the audience.

The pop star was singing a medley of her greatest hits, which included “Straight Up,” “Opposites Attract” and “Forever Your Girl,” taking a moment to dance in the aisle before taking off her fedora and tossing it into the audience, accidentally clocking Hough in the neck in the process.

After Abdul throws the hat, her face clearly shows a moment of concern as Hough looked at the camera with a mock surprised expression before laughing.

Hough jokingly responded to the moment on social media when she shared a photo of herself with a towel wrapped around her neck as she gave the camera two thumbs up, calling it an “honor” to be smacked with a hat by Abdul.

The result of the honor of being hit in the neck by @PaulaAbdul’s flying hat! Love you, babe!!! 💛💙💜 #BBMAs pic.twitter.com/wVDFQKsxBO — Julianne Hough (@juliannehough) May 2, 2019

“[Oh my God] IM PEEING MY PANTS!!!!! You know it was with love,” Abdul replied along with three crying laughing emojis.

Hough also reacted to Abdul’s performance itself, with the former Dancing With the Stars pro clearly a fan of the medley.

In addition, she posted a photo of herself and Abdul taken before the latter’s performance, with Hough referring to the singer as “one of the most legendary dancers.”

Straight up one of the most legendary dancers and the woman who has the most secrets on @SimonCowell…PAULA ABDUL!!! pic.twitter.com/Z1WJNZ4AUo — Julianne Hough (@juliannehough) May 2, 2019

Earlier that day, Abdul announced her upcoming Las Vegas residency, “Paula Abdul: Forever Your Girl,” which will take place at the Flamingo hotel and casino beginning in August and run through January 2020.

After her performance, Abdul received a standing ovation and shared a hug with host Kelly Clarkson, who she first met back in 2002 when Clarkson won the first season of American Idol, for which Abdul served as a judge.

“For me, I think if you align yourself in that heart space what you love to do, then you’re on the right path,” Abdul told E! News in a red carpet interview ahead of the show.” You have to be willing to make sharp left turns and sharp right turns…It’s hard to make it in this business. You can’t take things too seriously, and as I get older the more I’m in the moment, the more I appreciate everything that’s going on.”

Photo Credit: Getty / Axelle/Bauer-Griffin