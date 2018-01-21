Bill Cosby Resurfaces at NFC Championship Game in Philadelphia Eagles Gear

Bill Cosby has kept out of the public eye ever since the comedian’s sexual assault lawsuit was ruled a mistrial back in June 2017.

But TMZ spotted him out in the open on Sunday, wearing a Philadelphia Eagles windbreaker and grabbing coffee before headed to the NFC Championship game between the Eagles and Minnesota Vikings.

Cosby was born and raised in Philadelphia and also attended Temple University inside the city, so it only makes sense for him to be rooting for his hometown team as the compete for a spot in Super Bowl LII in Minneapolis on Feb. 4.

More than 60 women have come forward against the 80-year-old comedian, accusing him of rape, sexual assault, sexual battery, child sexual abuse and sexual misconduct.

Cosby was charged with sexually assaulting a Temple University employee back in 2004 on Dec. 30, 2015. The case ended in a mistrial after the jury was deadlocked. A re-trial was originally scheduled for November, but he managed to convince Judge Stephen O’Neil to push the trial back to 2018 after hiring a new defense team.

The former stand-up comedian is also facing a lawsuit from former supermodel Janice Dickinson. The case was originally dropped, but Dickinson won her appeal.

“At least for purposes of the present appeal, Cosby has waived any argument that Singer was not acting as his agent when he made the statements at issue in this case,” the appellate court said of the demand letter. “When someone is publicly accused of rape, is asked for a response, and sends back a letter from counsel saying, ‘the alleged rape never happened,’ it is reasonable for the recipient of the letter to infer that the accused is, in fact, denying the rape.”

Cosby also reportedly intends to go on “sexual assault speaking tour.”

“Mr. Cosby wants to get back to work. We’re now planning town halls and we’re going to be coming to this city sometime in July … to talk to young people because this is bigger than Bill Cosby,” Cosby’s spokesperson Andrew Wyatt said in an interview.