Bill Cosby’s Alma Mater Requests He Stop Wearing Their Shirt Following Prison Release

During a press conference Bill Cosby held in front of his home following his release from prison, the actor was wearing a high school t-shirt and the class president isn't happy about it. Cosby briefly attended Central High School but was given a class of 1997 t-shirt when he spoke at an awards ceremony where he recognized student achievement. However, class president Dan Taraborrelli admits he doesn't remember giving the comedian a t-shirt but if he did, he now regrets it according to TMZ.

Photos that were taken of Cosby at the press conference shows the entire classes student body on the back of his shirt, and Taraborrelli doesn't want him to wear the shirt anymore. Cosby was put into his schools Hall of Fame but was removed in 2015 just before he was charged. In the meantime, TaraBorrelli has been in communication with the school and hoping they'll speak with Cosby and tell him not to support any of their spirit wear anymore.

Cosby's conviction was overturned which caused a massive uproar among onlookers. The 83-year-old served three years, out of a possible 10 years, in prison before he was released and sent home. Over 60 women came forward and accused Cosby of sexual assault and now that he's been set free following his conviction, his accusers have spoken out about it. "My stomach is lurching and I'm deeply distressed at the injustice of the whole thing," Victoria Valentino told ABC News. "He's a sociopath. He's a serial rapist. This is a man who has no conscience, he was no sense of remorse."

Cosby was convicted of drugging and molesting an employee of his alma mater, Temple University in 2015, but denied any wrongdoing. However, The Philadelphia Supreme Court found that Cosby had an agreement with a previous prosecutor that should have prevented him from being charged in the first place. It also found that some of the testimony in the trial was irrelevant and may have "tainted" the legal proceedings. Cosby's former co-star on The Cosby Show, Phylicia Rashad took heat from the public after she tweeted that she was in agreement with his release, however, now some are saying that she's in support of sexual abuse and rape.

She followed her statement up with a new statement that clarified she is on board with survivors sharing their story and how they should be believed, but did not clarify why she supported his release. The actress, who was recently announced as the dean of Howard Universities Arts department, is now being asked by the public to step away after her tweet.