Bijou Phillips: What to Know About Danny Masterson's Wife Amid His Rape Charges

As Danny Masterson faces charges of forcibly raping three women between 2001 and 2003 after years public assault accusations against him, there is renewed curiosity about the actor's wife, Bijou Phillips. who has silently stood alongside him throughout. The That '70s Show actor was taken into custody Wednesday and posted the $3.3 million bail the same day. According to Los Angeles County District Attorney Jackie Lacey, Masterson is accused of raping a 23-year-old woman between January and December of 2001. In April 2003, the actor allegedly raped a 28-year-old woman, and sometime between October and December of that same year, he is accused of raping a 23-year-old woman. If found guilty, Masterson could face a maximum sentence of 45 years to life in prison. The D.A.'s office also declined to file sexual assault charges in two other cases, one of which had come up against the statute of limitations and the other which was cited as having insufficient evidence. Keep scrolling to learn more about Phillips' relationship with Masterson as it stands today.

Phillips, 40, was born into a famous family. Her father, the late John Phillips, was the lead singer of The Mamas & the Papas, and her older sister is singer Chynna Phillips, 52, who has been married to actor William Baldwin since 1995. In her own career as an actress, Phillips is best known for her role Almost Famous, but has also appeared in Venom and Hostel: Part II. She has also appeared on TV shows such as Hawaii Five-0, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, and Raising Hope.

Meeting Masterson Masterson and Phillips first were spotted together as a couple at a Las Vegas poker tournament in 2004 and went public with their relationship in 2005. Four years later, the couple's rep confirmed their engagement to PEOPLE in March 2009. That same year, they co-starred in the movie Wake, and previously appeared in the movies Made for Each Other and The Bridge to Nowhere together.

Marriage (Photo: Victor Hugo/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images) In 2011, the couple tied the knot in an intimate ceremony held in the Irish countryside, which was a nod to Masterson's heritage. After a week-long celebration for family and friends, the newlyweds held their formal reception inside a private castle in Tipperary. According to PEOPLE, Phillips wore a custom Zac Posen gown and Masterson wore Albert Hammond Jr. for Confederacy. The actor's brother, Chris Masterson, served as best man and some of the close friends who attended were actors Ben Foster, Mike Pena and Ethan Suplee and artist Gottfried Helnwein.

Expanding the Family Three years into their marriage, the couple welcomed daughter Fianna on Valentine's Day 2014. Masterson announced the news at the time with a photo of his daughter sleeping on his chest, writing, "Hello friends. Beyond thrilled to announce the birth of our daughter Fianna Francis Masterson!" "Mom and baby are doing amazing," he continued, joking of his tenure as DJ Mom Jeans, "You can all refer to me as dj dadpants from now on . . . Wifey [Bijou Phillips] will post a pic on her insta too. Cheers!"

Health Issues (Photo: Michael Buckner/Getty Images for Samsung) Phillips experienced some serious health issues over the years, with Masterson's rep telling Entertainment Online in February 2017 that she had officially been diagnosed with kidney disease and would require a transplant. "Bijou was born with small kidneys and has been quietly dealing with kidney disease for the last five years, including being on the transplant list," Masterson's rep said at the time. "In an effort to heal her body she has led a stress-free life with a vegan diet, which eventually wasn't enough, and she's been privately having dialysis."

Transplant The following month, Phillips announced she had matched with a donor, writing on Instagram at the time that it was a "dream come true" to discover he was a match. "Three years ago he heard people were getting checked and he called, but he kept calling and going in and getting tested!" she wrote. "He rolled with the punches from day one and the struggles to get insurance to approve it. It's been a wild ride. Fate finds you, he is a perfect match." She underwent the transplant in April 2017, with Masterson writing on Instagram at the time she was "given the gift of an encore by a tall angel." He continued, "Our daughter will have a mother. We do not take lightly how incredibly fortunate we are. 100 percent successful transplant."

Where Is She Now? (Photo: Todd Williamson/Getty Images for International Documentary Association) Phillips has never spoken out publicly about Masterson's sexual assault allegations, nor the lawsuit filed against the actor and the Church of Scientology by four women who claim they were followed, watched and had their property damaged after coming forward with rape accusations against the actor, who is a Scientologist. Phillips' Instagram account has since been deactivated, although it is unclear when she deleted it. The actress has not appeared in a film or TV show since 2013.