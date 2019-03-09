Danny Masterson: ‘The Ranch’ Alum Reveals Sweet Birthday Photo of Daughter Fianna

Danny Masterson has been keeping a low profile as of late, but he is never shy about his love for his daughter, Fianna.

The former star of The Ranch posted a photo on Feb. 15 of himself and his little girl, who was celebrating her fifth birthday.

The actor, who played Rooster Bennett on the Netflix sitcom, is shown holding Fianna as they look off-camera. He’s seen wearing a denim shirt and outdoor vest, and Fianna is wearing a pink sweater with gold-colored embellishment.

Masterson marked the special occasion with his caption, which was dedicated to his “#1 roaddawg.”

“5 today. My #1 roaddawg for life. Fianna Francis, I love [you],” he wrote, adding a hashtag for “valentine baby.”

The sweet dedication also garnered numerous comments, including some from fellow famous users.

Emile Hirsch, known for roles in Into the Wild and The Girl Next Door, wrote, “Happy Birthday” along with a red heart emoji.

Cole Hauser, who plays Rip Wheeler on Yellowstone, complimented Masterson by writing, “Looking good my man!”

The Good Doctor star Nicholas Gonzalez, filmmaker Alex Prager and actor Jonathan Tucker also sent their regards alongside numerous fans.

Masterson, who is also known for playing Steven Hyde on That ’70s Show, was one of the lead actors on The Ranch before being fired in late 2017. The reason for the firing was the numerous sexual assault accusations levied at him in recent years.

Despite the claims, Masterson still has many supporters, many of whom left supportive comments on the picture of the actor and his daughter.

“Wish you were back on The Ranch so badly,” one fan wrote. “I want to support the show, but I can’t even watch the new season because you’re not there, and it’s just not the same without! Hope [you’re] doing well and life is treating you good.”

Another fan added, “I want to see you back on The Ranch. I miss you.”

