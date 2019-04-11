‘Big Bang Theory’ Star Kaley Cuoco Reveals Rare Makeup-Free Photo

Big Bang Theory star Kaley Cuoco is glowing in a new, makeup-free photo she shared with fans on social media — something she hasn’t been able to do in quite a while.

“I started a new skin treatment a few weeks ago after some drama with my skin..if it continues to work I will share it all with you… I haven’t been able to take a makeup/filter free pic like this in over a year,” she wrote.

Cuoco has opened up in the past about her struggles with acne and how it has affected her life.

“I had acne as a teen, and it made me so insecure to be on camera,” she told Popsugar. “Not a good thing when you are on a television series.”

The actress has been in the business for almost 30 years and became a Proactiv spokesperson after her mom suggested she try the products to help clear up her condition.

“I was at the point where I would have tried anything. Ten years later I’m still using it,” she admitted during the 2012 interview.

That didn’t stop her for pursuing her passions, like riding horses. In fact, that’s what helped her balance life and aid in her struggles.

“I learned early on in this business that for every person who loves you, there are 10 who don’t,” she explained. “I have many passions outside my work, and I think that’s why I have maintained such a balanced life.”

In 2017, Cuoco shared with her now 5.1 million fans on Instagram, a product she was using that helped give her that glow she was looking for.

“Ok this is my absolutely favorite product out there right now. [Dr. Harold Lancer] Dani Glowing Skin perfector,” she wrote. “And it’s perfect. Literally all that’s on my skin not counting mascara. It’s so glowy and dewy you won’t need anything else!!! #nofilter.”

Now that she’s trying something new, fans are patiently waiting to see her new regimen.

Another celebrity who’s opened up about her struggles with acne is Keeping Up With the Kardashians star Kendall Jenner.

In a recent interview, she opened up and recalled her 2018 Golden Globes appearance which showed several blemishes — and of course, fans and haters went crazy!

“I was feeling good about myself, and then when people say mean things I’m like, ‘I know I have a zit. I know I’m breaking out. You guys don’t have to keep pointing it out. I obviously see that, but let me live,’” she said.

Jenner is now also a spokesperson for Proactiv.