‘BH90210’ Star Tori Spelling Drops Jokes About Money Issues Amid Show’s Cancellation

Beverly Hills, 90210 star Tori Spelling joked about her financial issues during the latest stop in her tour with co-star Jennie Garth. The two actors have been touring the country with their Jennie Garth & Tori Spelling Live: A Night to Remember show, which has also reportedly faced issues selling tickets. Garth and Spelling recently played themselves on Fox’s BH90210, which was canceled after one season.

On Thursday, Garth and Spelling appeared MGM Northfield Park in Northfield, Ohio. An attendee told Radar Online that Spelling “did make a joke about how Barneys was the only credit card she still has.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Barneys New York is a luxury handbag brand, which filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in August 2019 and closed most of its stores. Earlier this month, a judge allowed the brand to be sold to Authentic Brands Group LLC, which plans to license the Barney’s name out to other companies.

Spelling and her husband, Dean McDermott, have been facing financial issues for years. American Express sued the couple in 2016 for missing credit card payments and was ordered to pay $87,594.55 in October 2016. In August, the bank filed a Writ of Execution, and asked Los Angeles County officials to enforce an $88,391.25 judgment.

City National Bank filed a lawsuit against the couple for failing to pay back a $400,000 loan. The bank was awarded a judgment of little more than half that two years ago, and a warrant was issued after Spelling missed a court appearance. In April, the warrant was dissolved after she provided documents.

Radar Online also reported that Spelling owes $1,182,760 in unpaid federal and state taxes.

Spelling is expected to lose another chunk of income now that Fox is no longer moving ahead with a second season for BH90210, a unique limited series where the former 90210 cast played fictional versions of themselves as they try to stage a reunion. Garth reportedly “got teary-eyed” when fans told them they want a second season.

In an interview with Us Weekly, Garth tried to keep the door open for a second season.

“The show is very meta, so it’s good. The confusion is fine,” the actress said. “Everybody’s like, ‘What is happening!?’ We don’t even know. Nobody knows, but we are working it out.”

Garth and Spelling’s tour headed to Connecticut Friday night for a stop at the Foxwoods casino. The tour still has five more dates, ending at Chevalier Theatre in Medford, Massachusetts on Nov. 24.

There were many more dates planned, but Radar Online reports that shows in Cincinnati, Pittsburgh, Indianapolis and Reading, Pennsylvania have all been cancelled. One source told the site that the Nov. 21 show in Reading was canceled because “tickets didn’t sell very well.”

Photo credit: Getty Images