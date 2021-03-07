Beyonce's Heartwarming Special Tribute to Fan That Died From Cancer Is a Gut Punch

✖

Beyonce's latest musical tribute is sure to leave you a little bit emotional. According to Entertainment Tonight, Beyonce posted a tribute to one of her late fans, 13-year-old Lyric Chanel, on Saturday. Chanel reportedly died on Friday following a two-year battle with brain cancer.

In honor of Chanel, Beyonce posted a video tribute to her on her YouTube account on Friday, The video featured a montage of photos and videos from the 13-year-old's Instagram account. Additionally, it was accompanied by a moving medley from Beyonce herself. The medley included renditions of "Brown Skin Girl," "Love on Top," and one of the singer's most emotional tracks, "Halo." She even changed the lyric "baby" in "Love on Top" to "Lyric" in tribute to her late fan, singing, in part, "Lyric, it's you / You're the one I love / And you're the one I need." In the description of the YouTube video, Beyonce wrote, "REST IN PEACE LYRIC CHANEL." The video tribute ended with the "Irreplaceable" singer sharing, "I love you with all my heart."

Beyonce's emotional tribute to her late fan comes several months after she sent the young girl a bouquet of flowers. Billboard reported that Beyonce sent Chanel a bouquet of white flowers in September after the youngster posted a throwback of herself singing "Love on Top." Considering this backstory, it's all the more touching to hear that Beyonce paid tribute to Chanel by changing the lyrics in that particular song to reference her. Around the time that she sent the gift, Chanel's family took to Instagram to thank the singer for her lovely gesture. The family wrote alongside a video of Chanel with the flowers, "When the Queen Bey sends you flowers. Thank you so much @beyonce Lyric was so shock to get mail from you and she said Beyonce is the Best!!! We love you so much and she hopes to one day meet you. [sic]"

Chanel's family confirmed on Friday that she passed away after a lengthy battle with brain cancer and anaplastic ependymona. They wrote on Instagram, "Lyric gained her angel wings this morning at the age of 13 years old. Lyric bravely battled Anaplastic Ependymoma and endured more than a child ever should. She loved singing, listening to music, and dancing. I know she most definitely dancing with all the angels right now. Watch over your family baby girl! You are forever missed!"