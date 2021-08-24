Beyonce and Jay-Z recently debuted a new Tiffany and Co. ad that will be debuting next month, but it has already garnered some controversy. The ad features a long-unseen painting by late NY artist Jean-Michel Basquiat, and the New York Post reports that some art lovers are fuming about the inclusion of the artwork. The upset critics contend that Basquiat was aggressively anti-capitalist, and therefore would not his work of art used to sell jewelry.

Speaking with People about the ad, which is titled "About Love," the A-list power couple said, "Love is the diamond that the jewelry and art decorate." The painting that is featured in the ad was originally part of Basquiat's private collection, but Tiffany and Co. recently revealed that it has acquired the artwork. Fans and admirers of Brooklyn-born Basquiat are not happy about the situation, and they are taking to social media to make themselves heard. Scroll down to see images from the ad campaign and read what people are saying about it.