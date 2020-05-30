Watch: Beyonce Demands Justice for George Floyd's Death

On Monday evening, an unarmed African-American man named George Floyd was killed by Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin after the cop knelt on his neck for almost nine minutes. Following this grievous news, many have spoken out regarding this immense act of injustice (Floyd's death has also sparked numerous protests in cities across the country). On Instagram, Beyonce spoke out about Floyd's death and called for charges to be brought against those who were involved in his death. (It should be noted Chauvin was arrested and charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter on Friday.)

In an emotional video that was posted to Instagram, Beyonce shared that the world needs justice for Floyd. She then went on to tell all of her followers that they can no longer look away from the "racism going on in America right now." The singer said, “We all witnessed his murder in broad daylight. We’re broken and we’re disgusted. We cannot normalize this pain. I’m not only speaking to people of color. If you’re white, black, brown, or anything in between, I’m sure you feel hopeless about the racism going on in America right now. No more senseless killings of human beings. No more seeing people of color as less than human. We can no longer look away."

“George is all of our family, and humanity,” she continued. While Beyonce said that Chauvin has been arrested and charged for his role in Floyd's murder, she noted that there is still a long way to go until justice is achieved for every American. “He’s our family because he’s a fellow American. There have been too many times that we’ve seen these violent killings, and no consequences. Yes, someone’s been charged, but justice is far from being achieved. Please sign the petition and continue to pray for peace, compassion and healing for our country.” The "Halo" singer ended her message by highlighting a petition that her fans can sign so that charges are brought against all of those who were involved in this incident.

Just as Beyonce shared, in addition to Chauvin, there were three other cops who were seen at the scene of the crime. All four officers have since been fired. As of right now, and as previously stated, Chauvin has since been arrested and charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter for his role in Floyd's murder. According to ABC News, more arrests and charges are forthcoming in this case.