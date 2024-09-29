'Beverly Hills Cop' Star Dies From Cancer: John Ashton Was 76

Actor John David Ashton passed away on Thursday following a battle with cancer, according to a report by TMZ. Reps for Ashton said that he died peacefully in Fort Collins, Colorado at the age of 76. Fans are celebrating his life and his work on iconic movies like the Beverly Hills Cop franchise.

Ashton's rep Alan Somers said: "John leaves behind a legacy of love, dedication, and service. His memory will forever be treasured by his wife, children, grandchildren, as well as his brother, sisters, his extended family and all who loved him. John's impact on the world will be remembered and celebrated for generations to come." His family asked that, in lieu of flowers, mourners send donations to Pathways Hospice Care on his behalf.

(Photo: Judge Reinhold, Eddie Murphy and John Ashton attend the Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F World Premiere at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on June 20, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California. - John Sciulli/Getty Images for Netflix)

Ashton was born in Springfield, Massachusetts and studied acting at the University of Southern California. Some of his earliest TV appearances include Dallas, Columbo and Police Squad!, while some of his earliest film appearances include An Eye for an Eye, Borderline and King Kong Lives. However, he is best known for his role as Detective Sergeant John Taggart in Beverly Hills Cop and its sequels.

Ashton reprised his role in Beverly Hills Cop II in 1987, but did not appear in Beverly Hills Cop III. However, in the lead-up to the belated fourth installment of the franchise, Ashton wrote on his website that he would be willing to appear in the film as long as the production schedule worked for him at the time. Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F filmed in California in the summer of 2022, and Ashton was there to play Taggart once again, to fans' delight.

Ashton was also often recognized for his role in the 1988 action comedy Midnight Run, where he played a bounty hunter named Marvin Dorfler – rival to Rober De Niro's character Jack Walsh. Ashton had also expressed willingness to reprise his role for that movie as well, but the latest update indicates that it is still in development, so it's unlikely he filmed anything for that production.

Ashton is survived by two children and many fans and friends. Details on his memorial service have not been announced publicly.