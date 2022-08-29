'Beverly Hills Cop 4' Finally Starts Filming With New Stars Joining Eddie Murphy

The long-awaited fourth Beverly Hills Cop movie is finally set to start production this week, with two big stars joining Eddie Murphy. Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Zola star Taylour Paige will star in Axel Foley's latest adventure. The new movie will be released by Netflix after Paramount Pictures made a deal with the streamer in 2019.

The movie, now titled Beverly Hills Cop: Axel Foley, will be directed by Mark Molloy and written by Will Beall. Sources told Deadline Monday that the project is officially a go since Gordon-Levitt and Paige joined. Production is now underway. Murphy is producing with Jerry Bruckheimer and Chad Oman of Jerry Bruckheimer Films. Charisse Hewitt-Webster and Ray Angelic are the executive producers and Melissa Reid of Jerry Bruckheimer Films is a co-producer.

Molloy has never directed a Hollywood feature before but gained attention for his work on Apple commercials. He was hired in April after Bad Boys For Life directors Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah left to focus on the ill-fated HBO Max movie Batgirl. Beall's credits include Gangster Squad, Aquaman, and the ABC series Castle.

The first Beverly Hills Cop movie hit theaters in 1984 and was written by Daniel Petrie Jr. and Danilo Bach, and directed by Martin Brest. Murphy starred as Detroit detective Azel Foley, who heads to Beverly Hills to solve the murder of his friend. The 1984 film was a massive success and proved Murphy could be a star in movies. It was followed by sequels in 1987 and 1994. Although the third film was a disappointment, Murphy long held out hope to keep the story going. He came close in 2013 with a CBS series starring Brandon T. Jackson as Axel's son, but the pilot was rejected. Work on the fourth film finally began in earnest in 2019 after Paramount and Netflix made a deal for the production.

Gordon-Levitt has worked with Netflix in the past, starring in Aaron Sorkin's The Trial of the Chicago 7 and the Jamie Foxx-starring Project Power. He recently played Uber founder Travis Kalanick in Showtime's Super Pumped and voices Jiminy Cricket in Disney's upcoming Pinocchio remake. He stars in the upcoming movie Providence with Lily James.

Paige scored a breakout role last year in A24's Zola. The movie's success led to her being cast in a few other major indie movies, including Lena Dunham's Sharp Stick and Mack & Rita. She is also slated to star in a reboot of the cult classic The Toxic Avenger with Peter Dinklage.