Bette Midler Stirs Social Media With ‘President’ Nancy Pelosi Tweet Amid Donald Trump’s Senate Impeachment Trial

Hollywood legend Bette Midler hasn’t hesitated to speak her mind online about trending events, headlines and some of her foes in the public eye. This becomes especially true when it involves President Donald Trump. Her latest jab is a simple one and revolves around Trump’s impeachment and the hypothetical implications that could happen.

“It looks like Pelosi will be President,” the Hocus Pocus star wrote on Twitter.

That was enough to stir up her replies a bit, bringing out supporters and critics of her comments.

“Pelosi can barely finish a clear sentence without sounding like she’s taken a nip or her teeth have slipped,” one critic responded.

Dream: she appoints @HillaryClinton as VP. Then Pelosi resigns… — Jason Pomerance (@whowantsdinner) January 18, 2020

“From your mouth to Gods ear! The look on every MAGA face will be the only gift I will ever need, ever again,” a supporter chimed in with.

Dream: she appoints @HillaryClinton as VP. Then Pelosi resigns… — Jason Pomerance (@whowantsdinner) January 18, 2020

“Sorry, it doesn’t work that way. If Trump is removed, Pence becomes Prez and chooses a new VP. If Pence is removed that VP becomes Prez. The line of succession is if Prez and VP are killed in a tornado or something,” another mentioned, clearing up the misconception that Nancy Pelosi will become president somehow if impeachment ends in the removal of the president.

Previously Midler has noted her disgust for Trump in short responses to stories about him. She indicated she would “hurl” after seeing a photo where the president was kissing a bride at a wedding held at one of his resorts.

She has also caused some controversy with her comments about political figures. This includes Sen. Rand Paul and his comments aimed at the Kurds.

“I DO NOT promote violence but… Rand Paul says the Kurds are being ‘ingrates’ for taking their frustrations out on US troops. Which is a good reminder for us all to be more grateful for the neighbor who beat the shit out of Rand Paul,” Midler wrote, referencing Paul’s assault by his neighbor that sent him to the hospital.

She also made sure to comment on the moment Trump was impeached, using just the one word to slap at the president.

Trump has hit back at Midler a few times too, even calling her a, “washed up psycho” in June 2019.

