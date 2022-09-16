Bethenny Frankel Calls Kim Kardashian, Scott Disick 'F—ing Clowns' for Their Controversial Posts

Bethenny Frankel has no problem speaking her mind about the Kardashian Klan and their negative influence on today's culture. This time, she's giving her take on the Kim Kardashian and Scott Disick lawsuit in which they have been sued for $40 million for allegedly carrying out a fake lottery scam. The Real Housewives of New York alum commented under Page Six's Instagram post regarding the suit, announcing the "prettyyyy big lawsuit." She added: "It was also a crime to post about a luxury giveaway on the day war broke out in Ukraine," seemingly referring to when Russia invaded Ukraine in this winter. "I gotta be honest with you. You look like f–king clowns," she concluded.

Social media users who entered past contestants are suing the SKIMS founder and her sister's baby daddy, as well as the organizer and company that organizes the lotteries, Curated Businesses, for allegedly selling their information to third parties. The plaintiffs allege they were "invaded by hundreds of advertisers, some of which are soliciting the Plaintiffs with potentially offensive and unwanted content," the lawsuit notes. The giveaways promised grand prizes such as $100,000 and luxury vacations and prizes in exchange for following a select list of Instagram usernames.

Disick is listed as the main offender. Kim, Khloé Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Kris Jenner and Kylie Jenner are also listed for using their social media presence to help promote the contests. But Curated Businesses sources deny the claims and told TMZ on that they have proof of past winners. The family has yet to comment on the ordeal.

Kim and Disick have deleted all posts prompting the contests. It's unclear if they deleted the posts before or after the lawsuit was filed. Fans were upset with Kim when she posted about one of the giveaways less than a week after the Ukraine invasion, being labeled once again as tone deaf.