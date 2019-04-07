‘Dog the Bounty Hunter’ Star Beth Chapman Back Home Following Hospitalization

After Dog the Bounty Hunter star, Beth Chapman was rushed the hospital on Saturday, a representative for the family can confirm the reality star is now back home, recuperating.

“Beth was hospitalized Saturday due to an accumulation of fluid in her lungs. Doctors performed an emergency procedure to alleviate pressure that had built up. She is now at home resting with her husband. She and Dog are so grateful for the thoughts and prayers from their fans. Keep them coming,” the statement from a family representative shared with PopCulture.com.

Videos by PopCulture.com

On Saturday night, Chapman was reportedly rushed to a hospital in Hawaii, experiencing “serious” breathing issues. Her husband and fellow reality star Duane “Dog” Chapman was by her side during the health scare.

Last November, Chapman underwent emergency surgery to remove a life-threatening blockage in her throat. Doctors at the time had discovered that her throat cancer had returned, which led to difficulties with her breathing. Sources, reiterating the family statement, tell TMZ that Chapman is now “home and doing fine,” with doctors confirming her breathing issues stemmed from cancer treatments.

According to Us Weekly reports on Saturday, sources initially claimed Chapman “hasn’t been feeling well of late,” but that she is a “fighter.”

Chapman was first diagnosed with stage 2 throat cancer in September 2017, undergoing surgery for mass removal, which was followed by chemotherapy. While she had announced she was cancer-free back in December 2017, she found herself back in the hospital the next November for emergency surgery, which revealed the cancer had returned and was this time, incurable.

Despite the diagnosis and reality of such news, Chapman has maintained a positive attitude with continuing to work alongside her husband on their new WGN series, Dog’s Most Wanted. She has also been spending a lot of time with her family, including celebrating stepson, Leland Chapman‘s birthday at the end of 2018.

When Duane first learned of Chapman’s returning returning diagnosis, he revealed to InTouch Weekly that she was “still trying to get involved” with his bounties and business.”

“She’s trying to still advise me on my work and I’m like, ‘Honey, I was Dog the Bounty Hunter before I met you, stay out of it!’ And she woke up the other night and told me, ‘You’re so damn stupid, if I die you’re going to lose the farm,’ and I said, ‘Beth, we don’t have a farm.’”

According to recent reports, Chapman hopes to spend as much time as possible with her family, something she had managed to succeed at this point with the love, support and prayers from fans.

Photo credit: Gregg DeGuire/WireImage