Father’s Day: Best of Celebrity Dads With Their Mini-Me Kids

Social media is flooded with photos from celebrity fathers, capturing the memories of raising children for fans to see.

Celebrities like Dwayne Johnson, John Legend, David Beckham and Chris Pratt have all shared wonderful photos and videos of their children on Instagram throughout the year.

Some shared photos on Father’s Day, which became popular in the U.S. during the 20th century and is celebrated on the third Sunday every June.

According to recent Pew Research Center polls, 57 percent of fathers see parenting as central to their identity. Fathers have also become more involved in their children’s lives over the decades, spending an average of eight hours a week on child care in 2016, compared to just two and a half hours in 1965. However, 63 percent of fathers believe they are spending too little time with their children.

To celebrate Father’s Day and celebrity fathers, scroll on for a look at some unforgettable photos and videos of fathers with their children.

Photo credit: Instagram/Chris Pratt

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson

On International Women’s Day in March, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson posted an adorable video with 2-year-old Jasmine. The Rock is also father to 16-year-old Simone and 2-month-old Tiana Gia.

“Girl power. To every woman out there ’round the world — all ages and races — I proudly stand by your side to always honor, protect and respect. Especially, the loves of my life at home,” Johnson wrote in the caption. “Now if I can just get Jazzy to say the daddy is the most handsome, brilliant, sexiest man alive part, then we all gonna be cool.”

Chris Pratt

Chris Pratt and ex-wife Anna Faris have one son, Jack. On June 29, 2017, Pratt shared a photo with Jack on a fishing trip to Kualoa Ranch in Hawaii.

“Not sure what made me more proud: when Jack insisted on holding this barracuda himself, or when he tried it raw! (Barracuda sashimi is amazing by the way) haha!! 4 year olds will try anything! Get out and fish! No better way to share God’s bounty with your babies and make life long memories than fishing! Get out on the water,” Pratt wrote.

David Beckham

On May 28, former soccer star David Beckham posted a gallery of photos with his sons Brooklyn, 19, and Romeo, 15. David and Victoria Beckham are also parents to Cruz, 13, and Harper, 6.

“Lovely day fishing with the boys today,” Beckham wrote.

Chris Hemsworth

On March 6, Thor star Chris Hemsworth shared footage with 6-year-old daughter India. Hemsworth and wife Elsa Pataky are also parents to 4-year-old twins Sasha and Tristan. The clip was taken during a surf trip in Hemsworth’s native Australia.

Kanye West

On Father’s Day, 2018, Kim Kardashian West shared this fun picture of husband Kanye West carrying 5-year-old North West on his shoulders at her birthday party.

“Happy Father’s Day babe. Thanks for being such a good dad to our babies! Shout out to all of the amazing dads out there,” Kardashian wrote.

West and Kardashian are also parents to Saint, 2, and Chicago, 5 months.

Tarek El Moussa

Flip or Flop star Tarek El Moussa and his ex-wife Christina have two children, Brayden and Taylor. On June 2, he posted a photo from a Taylor’s soccer game.

“A REAL family picture!!!! As parents know it’s close to impossible to get both kids to display a perfect smile. So…..this one is for all the parents that feel my pain,” he wrote.

Daniel Bryan

WWE stars Daniel Bryan and Brie Bella have a 1-year-old daughter, Birdie Joe Danielson. On May 22, Bella celebrated Birdie’s birthday with this intimate photo of Birdie and her dad.

“Happy Birthday to the sweetest, most humble human being I know. Birdie is lucky to have such a loving wonderful Daddy. Love you to Neptune,” he wrote.

John Legend

Music superstar John Legend and his wife, supermodel Chrissy Teigen, are the king and queen of social media. Teigen celebrated Father’s Day by sharing this photo of Legend with their two young children, Luna and Miles.

“What a man, what a man, what a mighty good man. Thank you for the beautiful life and these beautiful lives you have given me. My best friend and partner always, the most loving and generous and kind human in the world. And the smartest. I didn’t say funniest so you know I’m not lying here. We love you with all our hearts. Happy Father’s Day,” she wrote in the caption.

Mike Fisher

Retired NHL star Mike Fisher and country superstar Carrie Underwood are parents to Isaiah Michael Fisher. On June 3, Fisher posted a cool photo of himself teaching Isaiah how to use a bow and arrow.

“‘Eye on the target’ #flingingsticks #proverbs22:6,” he wrote in the caption.

Luke Bryan

On Father’s Day, country singer and Idol judge Luke Bryan’s wife Caroline shared a gallery of family photos. The couple have two sons, Thomas and Tatum. They also took in his late sister Kelly’s three children after Kelly’s widower died in 2014. Caroline and Bryan are now raising Kelly’s 16-year-old son Til and college-age daughters Jordan and Kris.

“Roses are tough, violets don’t quit, when it comes to being a Dad/Uncle…Luke Bryan is the [sh–] We love you to the moon and back,” Caroline wrote.

Charles Kelley

Lady Antebellum member Charles Kelley shared cute video on Jan. 13, in which his son, Ward Charles Kelley randomly says “I love you” while they watch TV together. Kelley is married to former music rep and Womanista founder, Cassie McConnell Kelley.

Sometimes u just need confirmation A post shared by Charles Kelley (@charleskelley) on Jan 13, 2018 at 4:54pm PST

“Sometimes u just need confirmation,” he wrote in the caption.