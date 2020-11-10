Bert Belasco's 'Let's Stay Together' Co-Stars React to His Death

✖

Bert Belasco lost his life over the weekend after a suspected brain aneurysm according to what his father told TMZ. He was 38-years-old at the time of his death.Belasco was found in a hotel room in Richmond, Virginia, a place he was reportedly staying due to an upcoming movie he was filming. His girlfriend was the first to reach out to the hotel after losing contact with him.

Over the course of his acting career, Belasco was known for his roles on Let’s Stay Together, NCIS: New Orleans, Pitch, The Mick and Superstore. In the wake of the news circulating about his passing, many of his peers have paid tribute to the late actor. Joyful Drake, who also starred in Let’s Stay Together, was among the first to make a heartfelt post on Instagram. “If you were lucky enough to know him, you know he had a big heart full of love and compassion,” she began her caption. She applauded for him always giving it his all in each scene he shot and continuing to be his best when the cameras were off. On the BET show, Belasco played the leading character of Charles Whitmore while Drake played the part of Tasha Lawrence-Whitmore. The series ran from 2011 to 2014 for four seasons.

Nadine Ellis also starred in the series and paid her final respects to Belasco. Calling him a “gentle giant,” Ellis noted that the actor had much more to give in life. “I was blessed to have you as my partner in crime on set everyday,” she continued. Another staple of the show was Erica Hubbard, who played Kita Whitmore. Hubbard wrote in her post her hands were shaking and “tears flowing” after learning of his death.

The other member of the main cast, RonReaco Lee, also gave a touching tribute to his friend. “Beyond saddened by the sudden passing of Bert Belasco,” he began his post. “One of the kindest people I’ve ever met.” He noted that there were two things anyone who knew Belasco would always remember him, those two things being his love for acting and his admiration for Ghostbusters. “Bert loved acting more than any actor I’ve ever met,” Lee explained.