Here’s Everything Happening with Ben Affleck Right Now

Ben Affleck is under fire multiple incidents that happened earlier in his career in which he acted inappropriately towards women. The story began to unfold on Wednesday after accusations surfaced against him by a One Tree Hill star, Hilarie Burton.

The 45-year-old Oscar winner’s actions were called into question shortly after a Twitter user claimed that he should have “kept quiet” following the allegations of sexual assault lodged against Hollywood executive Harvey Weinstein.

Over the course of the last several days, a number of A-list actresses accused Weinstein of sexual misconduct. Stars like Gwyneth Paltrow, Angelina Jolie and others have revealed that Weinstein acted inappropriately toward them.

After the Weinstein allegations were revealed, Affleck took to Twitter to pen a statement about the issue. However, his statement would lead others to dig deeper into his own personal history.

Ben Affleck’s Statement on Harvey Weinstein Allegations

On Tuesday, Affleck penned a response to the Weinstein sexual harassment allegations.

“I was saddened and angry that a man who I worked with used his position of power to intimidate, sexually harass and manipulate women over decades,” he wrote.

“The additional allegations of assault that I read this morning made me sick. This is completely unacceptable, and I find myself asking what I can do to make sure this doesn’t happen to others. We need to do better at protecting our sisters, friends, co-workers and daughters. We must support those who come forward, condemn this type of behavior when we see it and help ensure there are more women in positions of power,” he continued.

Following Affleck’s statement, one Twitter user replied by accusing him of acting inappropriately towards women as well.

“He also grabbed Hilarie Burton’s breasts on TRL once. Everyone forgot though,” the user wrote.

Burton responded to the tweet, which led Affleck to be at the center of his own scandal.

Hilarie Burton Speaks Out

Burton responded to the Twitter user that recalled an incident in 2003 when she was hosting TRL.

While interviewing Affleck, he grabbed her breast at one point during the conversation.

“I didn’t forget,” Burton replied.

“I’m so sorry that happened to you,” the fan wrote back. “It’s infuriating that people never bring up all the gross, predatory things he’s done.”

“Seriously, thank you for that. I was a kid,” Burton responded.

Ben Affleck Apologizes for Hilarie Burton Groping Incident

After Burton spoke out about Affleck groping her, footage from the interview was found.

The video began to circulate on the internet and Affleck was prompted to apologize for his inappropriate behavior that is documented on film. He took to Twitter on Wednesday to address the issue.

“I acted inappropriately toward Ms. Burton and I sincerely apologize,” Affleck wrote.

Affleck apologized for the Burton incident but the footage of him acting inappropriately towards women only continued to come to light.

Ben Affleck Sexually Harasses French-Canadienne Reporter

Affleck was featured in a 2006 interview with French-Canadienne reporter, Anne-Marie Losique, who was also an adult film reporter seen on Canada’s Sex TV.

During the interview, the actor seemed to be using his Hollywood A-lister status to make inappropriate advances towards Losique. As she sits on his lap, Affleck commented several times about her perfume that she was wearing and her sexual history.

The clip was introduced by Losique as a humorous encounter with Affleck, but many found it to be inappropriate. Within the first minute of the video, he can be heard saying, “they would like it better if you did the show topless.”

He added, “you usually show a lot more cleavage than this, what’s the story, why are you covering it up?”

For more than five minutes, Affleck continues to nuzzle his head into her neck and to continue making suggestive comments.

This was not the only time that the two displayed this type of behavior in interviews as Losique and Affleck continued this charade at several other junkets.

Twitter Reacts to Affleck Sexual Harassment Incidents

As one might imagine, the two incidents of sexual harassment that surfaced on Wednesday garnered a heavy response from social media.

Thousands of users flooded Affleck’s Twitter Feed to blast him on the Burton and Losique videos as well as his statement on Weinstein.

Others blasted the Argo actor claiming that he was a hypocrite for condemning Weinstein but campaigning for his brother, Casey Affleck, who was accused of sexually harassing two women.

