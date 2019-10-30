How Ben Affleck Really Reacted to Relapse Revealed

Ben Affleck appeared to suffer a relapse from his sobriety during a Halloween party on Saturday night. The 47-year-old actor was seen struggling to walk from his hotel to a UNICEF Masquerade Ball in West Hollywood in a video obtained by TMZ. Now sources close to him are speaking out about the incident.

“Ben is very honest that he isn’t perfect. He didn’t try to make any excuses,” a source told PEOPLE. “He was just very clear that he doesn’t want to keep drinking. He wants to be sober. Staying sober is constant work for Ben. Sometimes he makes terrible decisions. But he wants to be the best dad to his kids.”

The next morning, Affleck was seen going to his ex-wife Jennifer Garner‘s home and was caught on camera by TMZ saying, “It happens. It was a slip. But I’m not going to let it derail me.”

Sources tell People that she continues to support him. The two share daughters Violet, 13, and Seraphina, 10, and son Samuel, 7.

“She will continue to support and be hopeful about his sobriety,” the source said. “This is the father of her children and she will always help Ben as much as she can.”

Hours before the party at which Affleck appeared to be intoxicated, he’d posted a message to Instagram.

“HA, you got me. I’m dating. But let’s be serious for a moment and talk about something that is actually important. I have been in recovery for over a year and part of that is helping out others,” he wrote. “@themidnightmission is an incredible organization that helps those in need with housing, training, development and recovery. I’m making a donation today because there are people battling addiction every day that don’t have the resources and need help. [raya], you in? Who else is with me? Click the link in my bio to donate.”

The dating reference is about musician Katie Cherry, who attended the Halloween party with Affleck.

“Ben has dated over the past year but this is nothing that serious at this time,” a JustJared source said. “[The relapse] was a stumble, and he is working to get back on track.”

“Battling any addiction is a lifelong and difficult struggle. Because of that, one is never really in or out of treatment,” he wrote on Twitter last year. “It is a full-time commitment. I am fighting for myself and my family.”