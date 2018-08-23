Ben Affleck Fans Show Support Amid Rehab Treatment: ‘No Shame in Asking for Help’

After news broke Wednesday night that Ben Affleck had reportedly agreed to seek help for alcohol addiction following ex-wife Jennifer Garner’s intervention, fans are showing their support for the Batman star.

Several fans of Affleck took to Twitter moments after the news broke sharing words of support.

“Ben Affleck going back to rehab should not even be made fun of, addiction is no joke and you people need to realize that,” wrote one user.

“No shame in asking for help, [Ben Affleck]. We’ve got your back,” author Ryan Hampton, an activist and survivor of addiction wrote. “You did something very brave today. Recovery is a process & we’re proud of you for taking the first step. Now go get that recovery! We’ll be here when you come home. Love, 23 million Americans in long term recovery.”

Radio DJ Rachel Ryan also shared a personal message on the network, revealing how she grew up with an alcoholic and it was a “nasty and real thing to overcome.”

The news comes on the heels of numerous reports citing how Garner had stalled divorce proceedings until Affleck works on himself.

In a document obtained from Entertainment Tonight, the pause was reported after Garner was warned by a Los Angeles County Superior Court that her final judgement was not filed or entered. But her intent for the delay was more about Affleck’s well-being.

“Ben would have liked to have finished this and closed the books sooner,” a source told the outlet. “Jen just isn’t willing to settle the custody issues until she’s 100 percent certain that he’s clean. She’ll wait for him to prove he is taking it very seriously.”

This is not the first time Affleck has entered rehab. After the filming of Pearl Harbor in 2001, Affleck entered rehab with the help of family and friends to address struggles with alcohol abuse. Last year, Affleck publicly addressed his second stint in seeking treatment with a heartfelt post shared to his Facebook.

“I have completed treatment for alcohol addiction; something I’ve dealt with in the past and will continue to confront. I want to live life to the fullest and be the best father I can be,” he wrote at the time. “I want my kids to know there is no shame in getting help when you need it, and to be a source of strength for anyone out there who needs help but is afraid to take the first step.”

Affleck went on to share how he was “lucky to have the love of [his] family and friends,” including co-parent, Garner.

“[She] has supported me and cared for our kids as I’ve done the work I set out to do. This was the first of many steps being taken towards a positive recovery,” he wrote.

Affleck and Garner were married from 2005 to 2015. They share three children, Violet, 12; Seraphina, 9; and Samuel, 4.

Wishing you the best, Ben!