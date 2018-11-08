Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner Officially Divorced

After announcing their separation in 2015, Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner are officially divorced, TMZ reports.

On Wednesday, Nov. 7, a private judge the couple had hired reportedly signed off on their divorce, making both actors officially single once again. For the proceedings, Affleck and Garner hired Laura Wasser, who is a lawyer but did not work in that capacity for the pair and mediated the divorce.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The couple did not have a prenuptial agreement and agreed on a property split. They also agreed to meet with a co-parenting therapist on a monthly basis for a minimum of six months and will share joint custody of their children.

Affleck and Garner married in 2005 and share daughters Violet, 12, and Seraphina, 9, and son Samuel, 6. They announced their split in 2015 and each filed for divorce in 2017.

Us Weekly reported that the couple had finalized the details of their divorce during a meeting at Garner’s home on Oct. 4 but were waiting for a judge to sign off on the split. The finalization came days after Garner had filed to request the private judge to speed up their case.

“It was important to Jen that Ben be in a positive headspace [before finalizing],” a source said.

A previous report from Us Weekly alleged that Garner had waited until Affleck had completed treatment for addiction to follow through with the divorce.

“Jen wanted to give Ben the time and opportunity to work on his health and sobriety,” a source said. “She isn’t in a rush…Jen just isn’t willing to settle the custody issues until she’s 100 percent certain that he’s clean.”

It was reported in August that Affleck had entered treatment at The Canyon at Peace Park in Malibu after an intervention by Garner.

While their divorce wasn’t yet official, both Affleck and Garner have been dating other people since their split.

Affleck dated Saturday Night Live producer Lindsay Shookus, with the pair dating for over a year before splitting in August. He was then linked to Playboy model Shauna Sexton, though they recently split after Affleck completed a stay in rehab. Garner has recently been reported to be dating businessman John Miller, with a source telling Us Weekly that the couple has been dating for “six months,” and that things are “getting serious.”

“They’ve been together six months — and it’s getting pretty serious,” a source told Us Weekly, with a second insider adding, “Jen brings out the best in John, and he is the happiest he has probably ever been. It’s a loving, healthy relationship.”

Photo Credit: Getty / Jeff Vespa / VF14