Beloved Morning Show Host Announces Pregnancy

Australian Today show host Sarah Abo is going to be a mom!

The beloved Channel 9 personality, 39, announced during the March 10 broadcast of the Australian morning show that she and husband Cyrus Moran were expecting their first child.

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Abo held back tears as she admitted it had been a difficult journey to motherhood after suffering a miscarriage last year, but revealed that she was already a few months along with a baby boy.

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“I’m going to try and fail to maintain my composure. But yes, Cyrus and I are expecting a little baby,” Abo shared live on-air, adding, “I know, it’s obviously very happy news and everything. … It hasn’t been the easiest journey to get here, which a lot of people I know have gone through and will go through.”

Pregnancy hasn’t been “as easy” as she might have thought it would be either. “So, it has been a bit of a bumpy ride, but here we are,” she said. “And yes, it’s getting harder to hide. As much as I’d like to bury my head in the sand and not address it, I think, yeah, we’re almost halfway now.”

Abo also shared her pregnancy news on Instagram on March 10, showing off her baby bump in a post she captioned, “Well, I can’t keep trying to hide under a rock..! Yes, there is a baby in there. It’s our happy news after a bit of a bumpy ride.”

“But I am still pretty terrified! I know this is an experience many have gone through, are going through, and will go through. And one that no one ever wants to go through,” she continued. “We take so much for granted, and I think when it comes to pregnancy and fertility, we’re almost conditioned to. Instead, for some of us, it’s about dodging glances, dodging questions, submitting to appointment after appointment, test after test, jab after jab. I wish there was a bit more awareness, education and less stigma, to maybe make it a little bit easier.”

Abo said she hoped that talking about fertility more would help destigmatize the issue. “For anyone out there going through this – I’m sending so much love,” she continued. “I don’t think I’ll fully believe it until full term – but I am trying to enjoy this period as much as I can. And it is beautiful, it just takes a re-wiring of the brain, when you’re predisposed to expect the worst.”

“I know many have had a much more difficult time of it than us, this is such a varied experience and everyone will feel it differently,” she concluded. “There’s nothing that necessarily makes this road easier, and while it feels so lonely when you’re in it, please know that you’re absolutely not alone.”