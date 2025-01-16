Beloved Baseball Legend and ‘Major League’ Star Bob Uecker Dies at 90

After 54 years broadcasting for the Milwaukee Brewers, Baseball Hall of Famer Bob Uecker has died, the MLB team announced on Thursday, Jan. 16. The sports legend, who appeared in the Major League film trilogy, was 90 years old.

“Today, we take on the heaviest of burdens. Today, we say goodbye to our beloved friend, Bob Uecker,” the Brewers said in a statement. “Ueck was the light of the Brewers, the soundtrack of our summers, the laughter in our hearts, and his passing is a profound loss. He was the heart and soul of Wisconsin and a dear friend.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Bob loved people; his presence warmed every room and he had a way of welcoming all of us into his world as if we were lifelong friends,” the statement continued. “Saying goodbye to Bob shakes us all. He was so much more than a Milwaukee Brewers icon. He was a national treasure.”

MMilwaukee Brewers radio announcer Bob Uecker waves to the crowd before Game One of the Wild Card Series between the Arizona Diamondbacks and the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field on October 03, 2023 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

“Bob entertained us with his words and storytelling, so it is no surprise that his passing now leaves us at a loss for our own words,” the team concluded. “There is no describing the impact Ueck had on so many, and no words for how much he was loved. We are left with a giant void in our hearts, but also remember the laughter and joy he brought to our lives throughout the years.”

Uecker’s family revealed in a statement of their own that he had privately been diagnosed with small cell lung cancer in early 2023. “He brought joy to countless listeners through his wit, charisma, and love for baseball, Milwaukee, and all of Wisconsin, creating a legacy that will forever be cherished,” the family said. “While his contributions to the game are noteworthy, it is his kindness, humility, and love for family and friends that we will hold closest to our hearts. “We are grateful for the outpouring of love and support during this difficult time as we grieve and celebrate the man we were so lucky to call ours.”

A Milwaukee native, Uecker made his major league debut with the Milwaukee Braves in 1962. He would go on to play 297 games over his six-year career, also joining the St. Louis Cardinals, Philadelphia Phillies and Atlanta Braves before ending his time on the field at age 33 in 1967. As a player, Uecker’s greatest achievement was earning a World Series ring in 1964 with the Cardinals.

Headshot of Bob Uecker, catcher for the St. Louis Cardinals. (Getty Images)

Uecker would go on to briefly work as a scout before pivoting to broadcasting in 1969. Kicking off his career in the booth with the Braves, in 1971, Uecker returned home to the Brewers. Uecker would go on to be inducted into the organization’s Walk of Fame in 2003 before being added to the Ring of Honor two years later. Two statues bearing his likeness have been erected at the ballpark, and in 2014, he was inducted into the inaugural class of the team’s Wall of Honor.

Uecker also starred in commercials throughout his career and acted as play-by-play announcer Harry Doyle in the 1989 film Major League and its two sequels. He is survived by his longtime partner Judy, daughter Sue Ann and son Bob Jr.