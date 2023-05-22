Charlie Sheen Explains Why He Didn't Like 'Major League 2'

Charlie Sheen is known for playing memorable characters, including Ricky "Wild Thing" Vaughn in the movies Major League and Major League II. And while Major League was a big hit, the sequel did not have the same magic and Sheen seems to agree. The 57-year-old actor recently appeared on Audacy's 92.3 The Fan in Cleveland and explained why he didn't like Major League II.

"If it was brought back now, I think it would make more sense to do it as a television show on one of the streamers — or, we just leave it alone," Sheen said when asked if he thought Major League should be brought back as a movie or TV show. "Because we did (Major League II) and 2's not even in the same conversation. Parts of 2 are unwatchable. 2 was a crowded house...it just was muddled."

Major League II premiered in 1994 and had most of the original cast from the first film that premiered in 1989. The movie takes a look at the Cleveland Indians (now Cleveland Guardians) coming off of an improbable playoff run last year and looking to go further in the postseason. Sheen starred in the film with Tom Berenger, Corbin Bernsen, Dennis Haysbert, James Gammon, Omar Epps and Bob Uecker. Epps took over for Wesley Snipes who played the popular character Willie Mays Hayes.

Major League II only scored five percent from the critics and 45 percent from the fans on Rotten Tomatoes. It made $53 million at the box office, less than the $75 million that Major League made during its run. In 1998, a third Major League film, called Major League: Back to the Minors, was released, but Sheen was not part of the film. Scott Bakula was the star of the film, playing an aging minor league picture who becomes a manager of the Minnesota Twins AAA minor league affiliate team. The movie failed at the box office while earning a 21 percent critics score on Rotten Tomatoes.

Following Major League 2, Sheen went on to appear in multiple films over the years, including Money Talks, Scary Movie 3, Scary Movie 4, Scary Movie 5, The Big Bounce, and 9/11. In 2003, Sheen began starring in the CBS series Two and the Half Men with Jon Cryer and Angus T. Jones. He left the show in 2011 and went on to star in the FX series Anger Management for two seasons. Sheen is slated to appear in the Max series How to Be a Bookie which stars Sebastian Maniscalco, Omar Dorsey and Andrea Anders.