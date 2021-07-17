Bella Thorne Pregnancy Rumors Spread After Cannes Red Carpet Pose Photos

✖

Bella Thorne sparked some pregnancy speculation simply by posing with her hand on her stomach while walking the red carpet at an event during the Cannes Film Festival Friday night. Thorne, 23, wore a sleek cream dress to the amfAR gala charity event, which she attended with her fiance, musician Benjamin Mascolo. The couple announced their engagement in March.

In a few pictures from the red carpet, Thorne posed with her hand on her stomach, alongside Mascolo. Thorne also cradled her stomach in a photo without her fiance. Of course, there are many, many photos from Friday night where Thorne does not have her hand on her stomach. Nonetheless, the few pictures where she did strike that pose were enough to start some speculation among fans on Twitter. "OMG Bella Thorne may be pregnant," one person tweeted.

(Photo: Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images)

The speculation also spread to Instagram after Thorne shared several photos on her own page. Many of these comments were met with some fans pointing out how rude it is to assume she may be pregnant just because of a pose. "Are you pregnant?? A bunch of those are u and him holding ur tummy," one person wrote. "Don’t assume that’s rude," another replied. Thorne hasn't commented on the speculation.

Thorne and Mascolo reportedly started dating in 2019 and announced their engagement in March. At the time, Thorne shared photos from the extravagant proposal Mascolo planned, as well as pictures of the engagement ring. At one point, sparklers were set off behind a display with the words "Marry Me" written out. "You would have said yes too," Thorne wrote. Mascolo reportedly confirmed they will have ceremonies in both the U.S. and Italy, where Mascolo is from.

The couple also spent at least five months apart during the pandemic last year since Mascolo remained in Italy. Even before the pandemic began, the two had a long-distance relationship, which didn't concern Thorne. "Ben is a cutie pie and seeing him on FaceTime all the time makes me smile very big," Thorne told PEOPLE in June 2019. "Clearly, he lives in Italy so it’s an interesting thing."

Thorne also made headlines earlier this week when she commented on the situation in Cuba, where there have been protests against the government due to an economic crisis and a growing number of coronavirus cases. The former Shake It Up star has a connection to Cuba, as her father is of Cuban descent. Although she has never met her family in Cuba, Thorne said the country needs help.

"What I do know is that Cuba needs our help. The Cuban people have reached a critical point in their ability to maintain a quality of life," Thorne wrote on Instagram on Wednesday. "Between the police violence, lack of basic human needs such as food and water, and the inability to control Covid outbreaks, the people are suffering and dying. We need to help them. They need international intervention. Please use your voice to bring awareness and ask the world to assist in the plight of the Cuban people."