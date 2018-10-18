‘Little People, Big World’: Tori Roloff Denies Pregnancy, Says Rumors ‘Can Be Extremely Damaging’

Tori Roloff is not pregnant, despite recent rumors — and the Little People, Big World star doesn’t appreciate the speculation.

The 27-year-old shut down the pregnancy rumors on Wednesday, sharing a lengthy statement to Instagram after her father-in-law, Matt Roloff, shared a video of Tori.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“No, I’m not pregnant. Yes I love baggy clothes and food. What if I was a woman who couldn’t get pregnant? What if I was a woman who had body image issues? Asking a woman if she’s pregnant can be extremely damaging,” she captioned a photo of herself and husband Zach Roloff with their 17-month-old son, Jackson Kyle.

“Luckily I know when I get asked these questions it’s coming from a place of love. I know our fans are eager to see our family grow-as are Zach and I and our families- and you guys just want to see us make more adorable babies like baby j,” she continued. “However I hope you think twice about asking a woman ‘are you pregnant?’ Or ‘when’s the next one coming?’ You don’t know what’s going on behind closed doors in anyone’s life.”

She went on, explaining that she knows people who have struggled with starting or expanding their family and understands the pain when they cannot. “I say this because time and time again I’ve watched my own friends and family struggle with having a baby and I know how much it hurts every time this question is asked,” she said.

“If I believed the magazine articles written about me I’ve been pregnant for the last year and a half. If and when Zach and I are blessed with another little one we will share on our own time and in our own way. We love you guys and so appreciate your love and support. No one wants to see baby j be a big brother more than I do but let’s wait patiently together! #zandtpartyofthree #storyofzachandtori.”

Many of the mom’s 800,000 followers agreed with her, leaving similar comments on her post.

“Beautifully said!” one fan wrote.

“YAASSSSS! That is my least favorite question,” another wrote.

“Thanks so much for saying this!! This is one of the most common and cruel questions to ask,” someone else said.

“Your family is adorable and it frustrates me to see all [the] posts bugging you about having another one. Brava to you for saying this!” another person wrote.

The pregnancy rumors began when Matt Roloff shared a video of Jackson playing with his family members and cousin Ember, 1, who is the daughter of Audrey and Jeremy Roloff. When Tori entered the frame to pick up her son, fans pointed out what they thought was a possible baby bump.

View this post on Instagram Sometimes the goodbye’s are what matters. A post shared by Matt Roloff (@mattroloff) on Oct 15, 2018 at 8:59pm PDT

“Is Tori pregnant?” one follower questioned.

“Congrats to Tori and Zach on the pregnancy!” another assumed.

Other followers said the bump watch was “rude.”

“How rude to ask if she’s pregnant!” one wrote. “And especially rude to say that she looks pregnant.”

It’s not the only time fans of the TLC show have assumed Tori and Zach were pregnant; the couple did mention recently that they might be expanding their family “very soon.”

“We’ll probably be having our second kid here very soon,” Zach said in a June episode of the reality show.

“After Jackson, I definitely want more kids,” Tori said later, “but I want like six months to be independent and then I definitely want another one. And I want to get a dog first.”

Little People, Big World returns to TLC in 2019.