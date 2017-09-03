Bella Thorne Goes Braless for Leopard-Print Look

Bella Thorne took to Instagram to share some photos from her latest photo shoot, including one of her rocking a braless look.

-because she’s dead !! A post shared by BELLA (@bellathorne) on Sep 1, 2017 at 12:13pm PDT

The photo, which was taken by Tarina Doolittle, shows the Disney Channel alum wearing a leopard-print jacket without a top, along with black shorts.

Videos by PopCulture.com

To go along with the ensemble, Thorne is also wearing a black hat, pink sunglasses, colorful rings and several necklaces. Thorne captioned the image, which currently has 27,000 likes, “because she’s dead!!” as a reference to the spoken dialogue from Taylor Swift’s new song “Look What You Made Me Do.”

The other photos from the shoot show Thorne in a black-and-white checkered bikini and a sheer shawl.