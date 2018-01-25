Bella Thorne Outs Boyfriend for Using a Dating App on His Phone

Bella Thorne has been dating boyfriend Mod Sun since last fall, but it seems the rapper is still using a dating app, according to Thorne’s Instagram.

On Wednesday, the actress used her Instagram story to call out Mod Sun for having the dating app Badoo on his phone, sharing a video of his phone’s screen. The screen had multiple notifications from the app, all arriving within an 11 minute window.

“When your boyfriend still has a dating app on his phone,” Thorne wrote along with a thinking emoji.

“Well, someone’s popular!” she added in another clip.

The couple had previously spent time in Utah for the Sundance Film Festival, where Thorne was promoting her new movie Assassination Nation.

The film is a social satire about sexism, social media and internet backlash, with threads of mob mentality. Thorne, who is often criticized for what she posts online, has had experience with several of the themes in the film, telling People that “You really can’t win.”

“I’m afraid that like one tiny thing I send out or say or the way I say it, or the way I look in a photo [could be misinterpreted],” the 20-year-old explained.

“In this day and age you cannot even speak without getting ridiculed and just blasted all over the Internet,” she added.

Thorne noted that as far as the pressure, it’s not always easy to navigate.

“I mean, I guess there really is no dealing with it,” she said. “It’s just there. All you can do is deal with it. It is what it is at this point. You really can’t win.”

She also touched on the recent #MeToo and Time’s Up movements aimed at stopping sexual harassment, saying that she loves the hashtag and that women have a place to speak, but that she feels there needs to be a lasting change.

“That’s one of those things I don’t love about social media,” she explained. “Something can be a big deal at the time and then nothing happens. Nothing gets done except for the press and the hashtags and some of the comments. And then after that it’s like poof where did that problem go? The problem is still there. There has to be something we can do to make some kind of real difference.”

Photo Credit: Instagram / @bellathorne