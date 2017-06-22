Bella Thorne Shares Bikini Burger Pic From Scott Disick’s Yard

Despite her new movie getting pulled from release, Bella Thorne is still living it up in new photos uploaded to her Instagram story on Tuesday.

#bellathorne A post shared by JJ Gaitan (@jjfatboy87) on Jun 21, 2017 at 1:32pm PDT

The photos, which has since disappeared from the story, showed Thorne and a friend goofing around by a pool. The former Disney Channel star is seen in a white seashell bikini with color bracelets dangling on her wrists.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Furthermore, she’s also munching on a big hamburger as they walk around the backyard.

However, as TMZ pointed out, the yard in question may belong to her rumored beau Scott Disick.

The outlet compared the scenic overlook shown in the shots to photos of Disick’s home, and they line up perfectly.

Up Next: Bella Thorne Goes Topless On Snapchat Before Deleting The Video

A pool is also shown, as it’s the same exact design as Disick’s pool.

The two have reportedly reconnected recently, after some the new couple broke things off after a heartbreaking Cannes trip.

Thorne was reportedly hoping for a serious relationship with Kourtney Kardashian‘s ex, but he was seen with multiple women while in town for the Cannes Film Festival.

She went home super hurt, but said the two were back “chilling” this week.

More: Scott Disick and Bella Thorne Dating Rumors Heat Up As The Two Catch Flight Together

“We’re chillin’, we’re friends, we’re cool,” she recently said. “I literally just saw him, so it’s literally all chill.”

And coincidentally, Disick’s last public outing was poolside. Thorne also shared an Instagram photo that day, as well.

She’s seen in a leopard-print bikini in front of a gorgeous overlook.

Beautiful skies you have #cannes A post shared by BELLA (@bellathorne) on May 25, 2017 at 12:04pm PDT

Photo Credit: Getty / Maarten de Boer