Behati Prinsloo Won’t ‘Change a Single Thing’ About Motherhood in Rare Photo With Daughters Dusty and Gio

Supermodel Behati Prinsloo shared a rare photo with her two daughters, whom she shares with Maroon 5 singer Adam Levine. The photo taken last year, shows the Victoria’s Secret model playing with Gio, 17 months, and 2-year-old Dusty. The post was inspired by a post Kate Upton shared earlier Friday.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Behati Prinsloo Levine (@behatiprinsloo) on Aug 8, 2019 at 3:34pm PDT

“Here’s to the sleepless nights, bleeding nipples, crying, laughing, the highest of highs and lowest of lows and everything in between, i won’t change a single thing, being mom to Dusty and Gio keeps me strong, motivated and empowered,” Prinsloo, 30, wrote. “This is my [share strong] thanks [Kate Upton] for starting this.”

Prinsloo’s photo shows Gia in a baby carrier on Prinsloo’s chest, while Dusty is swinging from her hips.

On Thursday, Upton launched Share Strong, a hashtag to inspire her fans to share tributes to who inspires them and how they can inspire others.

“Through my own personal experiences and my fitness program [Strong4me Fitness], I’ve met and spoken with some incredibly strong women. I want to open the conversation and give all people a platform to talk about all the struggles and strengths we experience,” Upton wrote. “That’s why I created [Share Strong] – a space where we all can be part of the conversation, empower one another, and radiate positivity. I want to hear from YOU! Join the conversation by sharing what makes you strong and use the hashtag [Share Strong]. I can’t wait to hear from you!”

On Friday, Upton thanked fans for sharing their inspiring posts.

“Sometimes you need to take a moment away from the daily grind and reflect… No makeup. No filter. No bulls–. Take time today to reflect on our strength, and appreciate & inspire one another,” Upton wrote.

Prinsloo and Levine married in 2014 and started their family two years later. They do not typically share photos of their children.

The other big news in the family is Levine’s shocking decision to leave The Voice after 16 seasons. Blake Shelton, who also starred on every season of the show with Levine, recently told PopCulture.com he is worried about the show’s future now.

“I have to say that it worries me not having Adam there, because he’s been there from the beginning,” Shelton told us and other outlets. “It would freak me out if Carson [Daly] left; we were the three that have been there all along, and it’s just odd to be honest with you. The one thing that makes it better and okay is that they brought [Gwen Stefani] in. Not just because Gwen’s and my relationship – it’s because she’s a veteran of that show. Also, she’s familiar with it, gets it, and that made me feel better.”

Maroon 5 has only two upcoming performances. They are scheduled to perform at the Curacao North Sea Jazz Festival on Aug. 31 and will perform at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida on Oct. 25.

Photo credit: Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images for Victoria’s Secret