Adam Levine and Wife Behati Prinsloo Laugh off Rumors Claiming ‘They’re Heading for a Split’

Despite any rumors to the contrary, Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo‘s relationship appears to be going strong. On Friday, both Levine and Prinsloo addressed a claim from InTouch Weekly about the state of their relationship and laughed off any split rumors in the process.

On his Instagram Story, the Maroon 5 frontman posted a screenshot of a message he received about a story that InTouch Weekly was reportedly set to run.

“In Touch is preparing a story for publication on Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo. Sources tell In Touch that Adam and Behati are clashing over their schedules, living separate lives, and friends fear that they’re heading for a split,” the message read.

Levine didn’t take much stock in the rumors, as he jokingly directed the message at Prinsloo, captioning the screenshot with, “Oh no!!! Is it true @behatiprinsloo ???”

The singer also included a slew of laughing emojis to showcase exactly what he thinks about this matter.

Prinsloo was on the same page as her husband, as she simply posted his note on her own Instagram Story and added a laughing alien gif to express all that needed to be said about the rumor.

Levine and Prinsloo have been going strong for quite some time now. The couple originally wed in July 2014 and have since welcomed two daughters together, Dusty Rose and Gio Grace.

In July 2019, the twosome celebrated their fifth anniversary by taking a trip to Mexico together, as E! News noted. The publication reported that their vacation was filled with golfing excursions, pool time and romantic walks on the beach.

“They seem to be in their happy place and they know it well,” a source told E! News about their anniversary celebration. “They love Cabo and it’s a special place for them. They come often for birthdays and important times just to get away and relax. This time is no different. They seem very happy and in love. They are all smiles and very lovey dovey holding hands and putting their arms around each other every where they go.”

The locale is a special one for the couple, who wed in Mexico back in 2014. Their nuptials took place at Cabo San Lucas, Mexico at Flora Farms and was attended by a bevy of famous guests including Robert Downey Jr. and Jason Segal. Additionally, according to the Huffington Post, their wedding was officiated by Jonah Hill, who is a childhood friend of Levine’s.

Photo Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images